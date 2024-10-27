3 trades Steelers must make to cash in on Ravens untimely loss to Browns
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers won on Sunday without playing. The Baltimore Ravens lost to the last-place Cleveland Browns. The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Essentially, this means the Steelers can take a first place slot in the AFC North into Week 9. Pittsburgh holds of a bye that week.
Pittsburgh's general manager Omar Khan is surely aware of this, but the Steelers have yet to make a move for one of their primary needs, which includes offensive line depth and a WR2. The Steelers should have a competent passing attack moving forward thanks to the emergence of Russell Wilson. By no means is Wilson perfect, but he has opened up the Steelers offense enough to consider adding more options on the outside.
Pittsburgh faces the New York Giants on Monday night, and can move to 6-2 with a victory. In doing so, they would take over the No. 1 spot in the AFC North, which is Tomlin's goal every season.
3. Steelers should trade for Christian Kirk because they need wide receiver help
The Steelers have needed a wide receiver for months, but rather than addressing their primary need, Pittsburgh chose to ignore it. Pickens is capable as their WR1, but Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III are...not it. A capable defense will shut Pickens down, and the Steelers other wide receivers offer little separation. This is where a trade should come in.
I personally thought DeAndre Hopkins would've been a tremendous fit in the Steel City. He was affordable, and he can play on the outside opposite of Pickens. The Steelers are not a pass-heavy team, but they throw enough and are an obvious contender.
Instead, Pittsburgh balked at the asking price. Perhaps Kirk will fit the bill, but the Steelers already whiffed on Hopkins and Davante Adams. Fans don't have much hope. Whatever the addition is, it'll be underwhelming. Yet, it'll be better than their current options.
2. Steelers should trade for Mike Williams if he is cheap
Mike Williams isn't a bad wide receiver by any means, but he isn't wanted in New York. The Jets lost another game on Sunday against the New England Patriots. New York traded for Davante Adams just two weeks ago. His first two games in New York (New Jersey) haven't gone according to plan. Eventually, the Jets have to acknowledge the elephant in the room.
Williams would be a nice fit in Pittsburgh, easily competing for the WR2 spot upon arrival. However, there is no guarantee he's start right away in the Steelers system. Tomlin is notoriously tough on incoming players, and will not give in because of a front office acquisition.
1. Steelers need to trade for Cooper Kupp, one way or another
The Los Angeles Rams claim they will not trade Cooper Kupp, per head coach Sean McVay. Yet, it I were Khan, I would offer a deal Los Angeles cannot refuse. Kupp is a 1,000-yard receiver when healthy, and he's at his best right now. As much as the trade rumors are bothering Kupp at this very moment, the Rams cannot and should not turn down an offer of, say, a third-round conditional pick for him.
Kupp will not single-handedly solve the Steelers wide receiver woes, but as long as they're all-in on Russell Wilson, they ought to consider providing him with the type of weapons it'll take to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson has been productive offensively, but at this point he can only do so much. Adding one of these three targets would make a huge difference long-term.