4 Arch Manning transfer destinations if Texas does the unthinkable with Quinn Ewers
Let's get this out of the way up front: No, Arch Manning almost certainly won't be hitting the transfer portal any time soon.
Texas seems (justifiably) committed to riding with Quinn Ewers for the rest of this season, but that is very much a short-term arrangement. From the moment Steve Sarkisian landed Arch Manning's commitment, the timeline was clear to everyone involved: Ewers would get a couple of seasons at the helm in Austin, then jump to the NFL Draft when eligible to make way for Manning. That's not going to change just because Ewers has underwhelmed to the point where it makes sense for him to play one more year in college rather than going pro; that's an Ewers problem, not a Texas problem, and Sark isn't likely to risk the biggest recruiting win of his tenure in Austin in the name of throwing his incumbent a bone.
But still — what if? With Ewers' draft stock plummeting further and further by the weekend, the odds of him playing somewhere collegiately in 2025 get better and better. Ewers is comfortable in Sark's system, and maybe all that big-game experience is too tempting to pass up. What if Sarkisian would rather stick with the devil he knows rather than roll the dice on an unknown? What if the risk of losing Manning to the transfer portal isn't worth the risk of compromising a potential national title run?
Manning will almost certainly be the starting quarterback in Austin next fall, but if this sport has taught us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. And if Manning gets denied the starting job for a third straight season, he's almost certain to be gone.
4. Georgia could get a second chance to land Arch Manning
Georgia was one of three finalists for Manning the first time around, alongside Texas and Alabama. Granted, that was when Todd Monken was serving as the team's OC rather than Mike Bobo, but still: If Manning wants to play in big-time games, just about nobody offers him a better chance than the Dawgs.
And Kirby Smart has already signaled an openness to turn to the portal as he looks for a replacement for Carson Beck in 2025 and beyond. The team pounced on Jaden Rashada this spring, poaching the former top-50 recruit from Arizona State — and telling the world it wasn't wild about the options it currently had behind Beck. Smart has another four-star QB recruit in the class of 2025, but no one in Georgia's present or future plans has anywhere near Manning's upside. If he becomes available, Smart (and, just as importantly, Georgia's NIL war chest) won't turn down the chance for a massive upgrade at the most important position on the field.
3. LSU could pivot to Arch Manning after missing out on Bryce Underwood
Brian Kelly is a man in need of a lifeline right now, with his LSU team reeling after three straight losses and top 2025 QB Bryce Underwood flipping his commitment to Michigan on Thursday night. And what a lifeline Manning would be, a guy who was just as sought-after as Underwood coming out of high school — and who just so happened to grow up nearby in New Orleans?
The Tigers weren't on Manning's initial list of finalists, which could be a sign that Manning is looking to get a little bit further away from home. But they have the recent track record in QB development, having put Jayden Daniels (and soon Garrett Nussmeier) into the NFL and churning out great receivers on a regular basis. There isn't much behind Nussmeier for 2025, and if Manning becomes available, LSU could take all that Underwood money and simply redirect it to the next best thing.
2. Arch Manning would give Kalen DeBoer the perfect QB at Alabama
DeBoer and Jalen Milroe has been a bit of an uncomfortable fit all season long, creating bundles of big plays but just as many head-scratching mistakes that have cost the Tide in losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee. DeBoer favors something more precise at the quarterback position, someone who can quickly go through progressions and make an accurate throw — just like Michael Penix Jr. did while taking Washington to the national title game last season.
Milroe, for all his physical gifts, is never going to be that guy. Manning fits the bill, though, and Bama would be crazy not to make a run at him if he becomes available in the portal. Manning seriously considered the Tide out of high school, and while DeBoer has an elite QB recruit in the class of 2025 in Keelon Russell, that should be no object here: Manning just needs one year as the starter to show out, then he'll be off for the NFL by the time Russell has used up his redshirt. And if Manning is looking for a place to showcase his talent, there's no better system than this one.
1. Ole Miss would be a family reunion for Arch Manning
Lane Kiffin is always looking to make a splash in the portal, and with Jaxson Dart set to move on after 2024, there would be no bigger splash than Manning. Maybe Arch doesn't want to follow in the footsteps of grandfather Archie and uncle Eli; the Rebels didn't seem to be in the mix too much during his initial recruitment. But it took a little while for Kiffin to get things rolling in Oxford, and this season has been one hell of a proof of concept as to what his offense — and the Rebels' ceiling overall — can look like with the right personnel.
One thing's for sure: We just have to look at this past portal class for evidence that few NIL operations run as smoothly as Ole Miss' does right now. If Manning is open to coming to Mississippi, there will be few better combinations of a competitive roster, track record of QB development and financial incentives.