4 next head coaches who should be fired after Jets dump Robert Saleh
The New York Jets rocked the NFL world on a Tuesday morning, firing Robert Saleh as head coach after a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London dropped the team to 2-3. Saleh's defenses were consistently strong during his four-plus seasons at the helm in New York, but his game and locker room management left something to be desired, and as his relationship with Aaron Rodgers appeared to sour, the writing was on the wall. With a huge Week 6 clash with the division-rival Buffalo Bills coming up, owner Woody Johnson decided now was the time to make a move.
But while Saleh was the first head coach to be fired this season, he certainly won't be the last. Which teams should follow the Jets' lead and make a change sooner rather than later? Here are four names unlikely to be getting off the hot seat any time soon.
4. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
From Coach of the Year to unemployed in less than a year's time — no one ever said life in the NFL was easy.
To be clear, the disintegration of Deshaun Watson as a football player is the primary culprit for what's gone wrong with Cleveland this year; Watson is barely functional as a quarterback at this point, and all you have to do is look back to the Joe Flacco offense last season to see how he's hampering Stefanski as a play-caller. But the fact remains that, even beyond Watson, this offense — Stefanski's primary value-add as a head coach — is a mess, and has been getting worse for years now. The Browns need to totally clean house, and Stefanski simply hasn't done enough to convincingly argue that he deserves to stick around.
3. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Maybe I'll be the last person to abandon Trevor Lawrence Island, but I'm still more than willing to put the blame for Jacksonville's dysfunction on Pederson and Press Taylor rather than the former No. 1 overall pick. Lawrence is hardly blameless here; he's had far too many misses on throws he needs to hit this season. But watch any Jaguars game, and it's obvious that Pederson and Taylor aren't doing anything to make Lawrence's life easier: There are hardly any screens, YAC opportunities or any of the other tools the best scheme lords use to give their QBs some layups in the passing game. And even more concerningly, Pederson has responded to this adversity by digging his heels in and pinning most of the blame on Lawrence. That's not a sign that he can make the sort of changes necessary to maximize this roster.
2. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
In the immortal words of Office Space: Nick, what is it that you'd say you do here? We're one 15-point fourth quarter in New Orleans away from a 1-3 start and a full-blown crisis in Philly, but that shouldn't be the thing that exonerates Sirianni. Yes, a spate of key injuries have certainly held this team back, but what's even more concerning than the results are how the Eagles have looked — losing while shorthanded is one thing, but getting physically dominated the way Philly did against the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 5 is inexcusable. Keeping his team together and getting his team prepared to play is supposed to be Sirianni's whole role as head coach — it's certainly not anything to do with the offense anymore after the hiring of Kellen Moore as OC — and he's falling way, way short in that area right now. (And has been for multiple years now.)
1. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas pulling out that sloppy Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers might be the worst thing that could happen to this organization long-term if it convinces Jerry Jones that McCarthy might still be the answer. Speaking of offenses that lack any easy buttons: Dak Prescott is the hardest-working man in football yet again, threading tight-window throw after tight-window throw because his play-caller refuses to use any of the modern offensive bells and whistles. How do we think this ends, really? Does anyone seriously think that this Cowboys team has a higher ceiling than previous installments? And if not, why beat around the bush and let McCarthy play out the final year of his deal? He's had plenty of time, but this team's problems remain exactly the same.