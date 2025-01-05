4 NFL quarterbacks who shouldn’t get another chance in 2025
The NFL season wrapping up gives teams that missed out on the playoffs a chance to finally begin preparing for the 2025 campaign.
Not much can realistically happen outside of firing and hiring coaches and executives before the offseason really begins, but teams can start to evaluate their rosters and determine which areas need to be upgraded.
When evaluating rosters, the quarterback position is the first place any team should look. These four teams should ensure that their current quarterback doesn't get another chance under center in 2025.
4. Letting Derek Carr go would give the Saints the fresh start they desperately need
An argument can be made that no NFL team needs a reset more than the New Orleans Saints. Not only are they well below average as their 5-12 record would dictate, but they also find themselves in the worst financial position in the league. The Saints have been deferring contracts for years, and will have to inevitably release several players only to break even on their cap sheet.
Releasing Derek Carr won't help them much financially in 2025, as they'd be stuck with a massive dead cap hit, but it would signal the start of a much-needed rebuild. Guys like Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener probably aren't the answer, but 33-year-old Carr isn't the long-term solution either.
Carr isn't the problem in New Orleans, but he also isn't the solution. Rebuilding is the only path forward, and releasing Carr, instead of restructuring his contract would help them begin that process.
3. The Raiders should not give Aidan O'Connell another chance
Despite being a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Aidan O'Connell has received a good amount of playing time over his two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, he hasn't done enough to warrant earning a starting role with the franchise.
In his first 20 appearances (16 starts) O'Connell has completed just 62.1 percent of his throws for 3,616 yards and 18 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. He hasn't been bad, but has looked mostly uninspiring. He's gone just 7-9 as a starter prior to Las Vegas' Week 18 game.
O'Connell shouldn't be handed the keys, but the Raiders are in a tough spot. Finding a way to trade up for one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward makes sense, but that's easier said than done. Signing Sam Darnold would make some sense, but would the Minnesota Vikings let him walk?
He's worth keeping around as a backup, but he isn't the long-term solution under center. The Raiders ought to find that player, whether he comes via the draft, a trade, or free agency.
2. Drew Lock is not the answer for the Giants
Drew Lock had one of the best performances in recent New York Giants history in their Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, completing 73.9 percent of his 23 passing attempts for 309 yards and recording five touchdowns - four of which came in the air. While Lock looked like a franchise QB that day, he's looked anything but that in his other four starts.
Lock had completed just 53.3 percent of his throws in his three starts prior to his Week 17 explosion, throwing one touchdown pass while tossing four interceptions. In his only game after that, he threw for 138 yards and one touchdown with an interception in a 20-13 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles reserves.
Like the Raiders, the Giants need an overhaul under center, but are not in a clear position to get it. They too can trade up for their long-term solution, but again, that's easier said than done.
Regardless of how the Giants bring in their new quarterback, Drew Lock should not be the answer they come up with for the 2025 season.
1. The Jets should end the Aaron Rodgers experiment whether he retires or not
The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers hoping he'd be the quarterback to help them get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and maybe even compete for a Super Bowl, but instead, they've only taken steps in the wrong direction.
It isn't only Rodgers' fault that the Jets will finish with five wins at most, but he entered New York's Week 18 matchup completing just 63 percent of his passes for 3,623 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Despite getting to play with Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Breece Hall, and an improved offensive line, Rodgers' Jets entered their Week 18 matchup averaging just 19.1 points per game. Rodgers' pedestrian at best QB play is a big reason why.
Whether Rodgers decides to come back and play another season remains to be seen, but the Jets shouldn't want him running the show in New York. He had an underwhelming season at 41, and the Jets should not want to see how he does at 42 years of age.