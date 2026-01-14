4 WNBA free agents who could make bank with big Unrivaled performances

The next WNBA season is still in limbo, with both the league and players agreeing to freeze free agency this past week. This will make the process shorter, as it will remain at a standstill until a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is negotiated. As you can imagine, this might be stressful for some WNBA free agents looking to sign with a new team this offseason. Nonetheless, it has not stopped them from making their mark at Unrivaled.

When, or if, a new CBA is agreed upon, there is no doubt that these players will be at the top of teams' minds as they look to solidify their rosters for next season. Here are four WNBA free agents who are thriving at Unrivaled.

Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun

Mabrey absolutely hit the ground running from minute one at Unrivaled, recording 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in her first matchup. It's apparent that she has been perfecting her craft since the last W season ended. So far, she is averaging 27.0 points per game. Before the last WNBA season, Mabrey requested a trade, but the Connecticut Sun denied that request, forcing her to remain with the team through the 2025 season. It is unclear whether leaving Connecticut is something Mabrey is still interested in, but if she is, I am sure that after her Unrivaled performances, teams will be calling.

On the other hand, her Connecticut teammate, Aaliyah Edwards, is also her teammate at Unrivaled. They have been running every game with a newfound unreal chemistry. In their recent matchup, they scored 64 of their team's 72 points. If I'm the Sun, I'm doing everything in my power to keep those two together for the 2026 W season.

Brittney Sykes, Seattle Storm

Laces v Mist - Unrivaled 2026 | Rich Storry/GettyImages

The Washington Mystics traded Sykes to the Seattle Storm midseason. In Seattle, she averaged 11.8 points per game and overall had some decent performances. But she'll also have the option to take advantage of free agency and move somewhere else. At Unrivaled, her craftiness has been on full display. In her most recent matchup, Slim recorded 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals. She looks sharp at Unrivaled. Sykes also has veteran experience that some teams are looking for this offseason. That, mixed with her proving she's still got it, makes her a prime roster candidate.

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Vinyl v Laces - Unrivaled 2026 | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

Hamby told Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports that she was actually excited about an expedited free agency period. She stated, "Obviously, as it gets closer, I think it just speeds everything up, which actually might be more fun. Free agency will move a lot faster; the expansion draft will happen first." Does this mean she plans to stay in LA? I'm not sure, but I am sure teams will be reaching out to her anyway.

Hamby has been an absolute star at Unrivaled. I believe she is often overlooked in the WNBA, underrated if you will — but there's no way people have looked past her this week. She recorded the first-ever 40-point game at Unrivaled, with 10 rebounds to go with it. She's shooting 59.6 percent from the field over her first three games.

Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Rose v Breeze - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

Austin was drafted to the Mystics in 2022, and now that her 4-year rookie contract has expired, she is a free agent. Over the past few years, she has struggled with injuries, including two that shortened her 2023 and 2024 seasons. With that being said, I am not sure she has reached her full potential in Washington. But she has come into Unrivaled, seemingly fully healthy, and is definitely giving teams something to look at.

She is averaging 14.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game so far. As Unrivaled continues, I am sure we will be seeing more of Shakira Austin, especially when it comes to her defensive abilities in the paint. In Washington, they seem to be trying to rebuild around Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen — while I think Austin fits into that, she could choose to part ways with the Mystics. I will say, she looks to be having a lot of fun as Chelsea Gray's teammate — maybe Las Vegas will make a move?