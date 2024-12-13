5 players who could win their first MVP this season if Nikola Jokic didn’t exist
Nikola Jokic is having one of the greatest seasons of all time. We have never seen a player lead the league in points, rebounds, and assists per game for an entire season and yet Jokic is second, first, and second in those categories.
Having what may be the greatest season of all time statistically, he is the overwhelming front-runner to win the MVP. If the Nuggets can climb the standings, he'll have his fourth MVP locked up by the All-Star break. This also doesn't mean there are other players having MVP-caliber seasons.
If Nikola Jokic didn't exist, there would be a closer race for the MVP and the potential of someone winning the award for the first time. Here are five players who could win their first MVP — if it wasn't for Jokic.
5. Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns was drafted to become a future MVP of the league, but in his nine seasons in Minnesota, he never came close. Then being traded to the New York Knicks, many people were skeptical if he'd make the team better. So far, he's been playing like one of the best players in the league.
He's averaging 24.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 stocks per game on .529/442/.837 shooting splits. His rebounds and 3-point shooting are the best of his career. He's second in the league in rebounding and 17th in 3-point shooting percentage.
The Knicks have a 15-10 record, which is top eight in the NBA, along with the number two offense and the number six net rating. All of that is in direct correlation to how good Towns has been. All though he may not be viewed as the best player on the Knicks, he has certainly been one of the most impactful players in the league and his statistics show that he's having an MVP-caliber year.
4. Anthony Davis
Through the first week of the season, Anthony Davis was looking like the MVP but has since fallen back just a bit. With the introduction of JJ Redick, Davis is still having one of, if not the best season of his career.
He's averaging 27.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and two blocks per game on .529/.320/.798 shooting splits. He ranks seventh in both points and rebounds and sixth in blocks per game.
Despite the Los Angeles Lakers middling record of 13-11, the mark of Davis' MVP candidacy is his defense. Davis has consistently been one of the best two-way players in the game and having what is one of the best seasons of his career, he could be the MVP if the Lakers string together more wins and if Nikola Jokic never existed.
3. Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic averaged 34 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists last year and finished third in the MVP voting. This season, he is not putting up numbers close to that, but he is still having an MVP-caliber season.
He's averaging 28.1 points, 8,4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.1 steals on .446/.344/.766 shooting splits. Shockingly, these are some of the worst numbers of Doncic's career but there have a few factors as to why. The first being, he's played in 19 games and has been injured. Since returning from injury, his numbers are at 28 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 8.6 assists on 48/40/72 splits.
Despite his low numbers, the Dallas Mavericks are 16-9 which is the sixth-best record in the league. With the way Doncic has returned from injury, if he is able to keep that level of play while maintaining the Mavericks spot in the standings, he could possibly steal the MVP away from Jokic.
2. Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum was another player who looked like the potential MVP but has also faded a bit. Coming off a championship run, where he shot poorly and was benched for a majority of the Olympics, Tatum has used that to fuel the best season of his career.
He's averaging 28.2 points, a career-high 8.9 rebounds, a career-high 5.7 assists and 1.7 stocks on .453/.364/.800 shooting splits. Tatum is scoring the ball efficiently while also impacting the game with his passing.
The Boston Celtics have the second-best record in the NBA at 19-5, the second-best offense and ninth-best defense. Tatum leads the Celtics in points, rebounds, and assists, a feat in itself on what is arguably the best team in the NBA. If it weren't for the great statistical gap between Tatum and Jokic, Tatum could win his first MVP this season.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in the MVP voting, mainly for leading the youngest one-seed in league history. He's leading that same exact team, without their second-best player, to the best record in the Western Conference and third-best record in the NBA.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, a career-high 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and one block on .515/.340/.859 shooting splits. He's putting up almost identical numbers to what he did last season and yet, he's leading his team to more wins.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a 19-5 record. They have the number eight offense, number one defense and number one net rating in the league. Above all else, while being one of the best offensive players, Gilgeous-Alexander is playing fantastic defense.
For the second straight season, Gilgeous-Alexander is having the second-best season, meaning if Nikola Jokic didn't exist, he would most likely win the first MVP of his career.