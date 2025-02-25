5 reclamation projects the Eagles can turn into the next Mekhi Becton or Zack Baun

Sometimes in life, you have to make a well-calculated risk. Besides mastering the art of the Tush Push, the biggest advantage the Philadelphia Eagles have as an organization over pretty much every other NFL franchise is a great general manager, Howie Roseman. He rarely misses on draft picks and will often roll the dice on low-risk/high-reward signings in free agency. Last season was a shining example of that.

Before last season, Roseman added offensive lineman Mekhi Becton and linebacker Zack Baun. While I remember them both from their college football days at Louisville and Wisconsin, respectively, neither was much to write home about when they played for the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. But it takes just one year to change the trajectory of your NFL career.

Becton was part of an ensemble cast along the Eagles offensive line. Baun became an All-Pro, making all sorts of plays in the second level of Vic Fangio's defense. I would not be shocked if either returned to the Eagles on a new contract, but there's a chance they've both priced their way out of Philadelphia. It might serve Roseman and company to look under rocks for bargain deals yet again.

Here are five free agent targets the Eagles could pursue, who would fit into the Becton-Baun mold.

5. Las Vegas Raiders TE Harrison Bryant

Harrison Bryant will be the only offensive player mentioned on this list, and for good reason. All things equal, the Eagles could benefit from getting younger and less expensive on offense, given how committed Roseman has been to uplifting that side of the ball. I would not be shocked if the Eagles added a wide receiver in the draft. As for a tight end, look to NFL free agency.

Bryant starred in college at Florida Atlantic. The Mackey Award winner went to the Cleveland Browns as part of an ensemble tight end cast. To be totally honest, I forgot he was playing for the Las Vegas Raiders last year. That is a sign of how bad they were and how much Bryant's stock has depreciated. With Brock Bowers being the clear answer at tight end in Vegas, Bryant is likely walking.

Why would the Eagles not want to get Jalen Hurts another safety valve at a discount in free agency?

4. Cincinnati Bengals DE Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai was an immensely talented player coming out of Texas only a few years ago. He may have left the program right before the Longhorns started to make a turn to greatness under Steve Sarkisian, but he emerged as a viable playmaker in the Cincinnati Bengals defense. Unfortunately, he is still largely remembered for one poorly-timed penalty late in the AFC Championship Game in 2022.

The Bengals have regressed considerably under defense the last two years, culminating in Lou Anarumo being fired and Al Golden coming back to town to be their new defensive coordinator. I trust Vic Fangio with edge rushers more than most coordinators in the game today. It would not shock me if Ossai ended up having a career year in Philadelphia in a not-too-dissimilar fashion as Zack Baun did.

Ossai is the ideal type of player a well-run organization like the Eagles can take a calculated risk on.

3. New York Giants LB Azeez Ojulari

Why not rub it in the New York Giants' face some more? New York has no idea what it is doing. The Giants foolishly moved on from Saquon Barkley, only for him to have the best season of his career in his first with the Eagles. While I'm not the first to say that Azeez Ojulari has not been as good as I thought he would be coming out of Georgia, I had high hopes for my Dawg. He needs to leave them.

For as much as I would love to see Ojulari suit up for our hometown Atlanta Falcons, the Lorenzo Carter tenure having run its course has me less sold on that. I look at a player like Ojulari who has great pass-rushing instincts in need of a little push to get over the top. By playing with better players in a better organization, I would not be surprised if he becomes an immediate impact player upon his arrival.

The Giants may try to re-sign him, but letting him go means the entire regime is a complete failure.

2. Atlanta Falcons S Justin Simmons

While I think there is a chance Justin Simmons returns to the Atlanta Falcons on a second contract, I feel like he was probably a one-and-done player in Flowery Branch. It is not to the same degree as how I feel about Matthew Judon, but Atlanta may be more inclined to take a defensive back early in the 2025 NFL Draft to replace Simmons. He is only 31 years old and has played for Vic Fangio before.

It is not tit for tat, but the Eagles landing Simmons would probably be indicative of letting the slightly older Darius Slay walk in his free agency. Philadelphia may need to extend a team-friendly contract to Simmons at this point of his career, but he may be willing to take a discount to play for Fangio again. Getting slightly younger and inserting a guy who already knows the defensive system is a huge plus.

Keep in mind that Simmons was a super late addition to the Falcons defense heading into last year.

1. New Orleans Saints DE Chase Young

If there is any player I would love to see the Eagles, or really anyone who wants to level up or sustain excellence in the league, pursue would have to be edge rusher Chase Young. The former Ohio State standout has bounced around the league the last few years after being drafted by Washington. Young spent last season on the New Orleans Saints, a team that moved on from its head coach mid-season.

The Saints will continue to be situated between a rock and a hard place financially with regards to the salary cap for as long as general manager Mickey Loomis is empowered to do whatever he does. Young is an easy player for the Saints to let walk. I understand that he has had injuries, but hopefully, there is still some of the star prospect we saw coming out of Columbus who went to Washington.

If Young is not able to tap into all of his potential with the Eagles, then I do not think that he ever will.