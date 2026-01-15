The 5 Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament matchups we're already screaming for

The 2026 Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament kicks off in a little less than a month. Based on what we've seen so far, this year should be even better than last. Napheesa Collier walked away with the victory last season, but is unable to participate this year due to injury — so, we'll be crowning an entirely new winner.

This tournament is the perfect chance for these stars to show off their craftiness, defensive abilities, and possibly pick up some bragging rights while they're at it. Truly, every matchup is entertaining and competitive, but there may be some with a little more history and chippiness attached. Those are the ones we're excited for. Here are five of our dream Unrivaled 1-on-1 matchups.

Alyssa Thomas vs. Aliyah Boston

AB taking on AT. When I think of these two, my mind automatically envisions two competitors doing whatever it takes to strong-arm their way through the paint. Put them both on the court at the same time, and there's no doubt we'll see fireworks. We've seen things get dicey between them before.

Things got spicy between Aliyah Boston and Alyssa Thomas 🌶️



pic.twitter.com/6Qsk4VkSxg — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) May 21, 2024

They are two of the most efficient forwards in the WNBA. There's almost nobody who can stop these two once they get under the basket. So, seeing how they navigate defending and getting around each other would be incredibly interesting in a 1-on-1 style.

Paige Bueckers vs. Rickea Jackson

Rose v Breeze - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

These two young stars have teamed up on Breeze BC this year, but I know they still think about a 1-on-1 matchup from time to time. When asked before the season who Jackson's dream matchup was, she stated, "Whoever the weakest defender in the league is..." Now, Bueckers has stepped it up defensively lately, so I'm not sure she'd fit into that category. In a postgame interview, Bueckers said one of the biggest adjustments to 3-on-3 ball is that "You're basically on an island. So, at points you're going to have to be okay getting cooked." 1-on-1 is that, but amped up.

It'd be entertaining to see how PB would defend Jackson, and vice versa. In last year's tournament, Jackson knocked one of the league's best guards, Jackie Young, out in the first round. On the other hand, Bueckers has one of the hardest midrange jumpers to guard. There's no doubt that both Jackson and Bueckers would love these bragging rights.

Courtney Williams vs. Natisha Hiedeman

A little Stud vs. Bud action. We got a taste of this the other night as Vinyl BC and Hive BC faced off against each other. There's no doubt Williams got the best of Hiedeman in that matchup. We know these two are best friends on and off the court, as well as teammates in Minnesota, but how would they do facing off against each other in a 1-on-1 setting? They're both crafty, dynamic guards who can shoot from three. I know it'd be seated for this matchup.

Chelsea Gray vs. Paige Bueckers

Rose v Breeze - Unrivaled 2026 | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

This would be another great test for Paige Bueckers. Chelsea Gray is absolutely running Unrivaled this season, averaging 31.7 points per game. She is one of the most versatile guards and has the unreal ability to shoot from beyond-the-arc, but can also hit from midrange. There's a reason they call her the Point Gawd. On the other hand, Bueckers is the brightest young star at Unrivaled, and although she's early in her career, I would say she possesses the same abilities as Gray, just not yet the time in the league to back them up. If PB is looking to prove herself against these vets, this 1-on-1 chance would be the perfect opportunity.

Aaliyah Edwards vs. Anyone

If I had to bet on anyone in this year's 1-on-1 tourney, it'd be Aaliyah Edwards. She thrives at Unrivaled; we saw it last year, and this year she's just proving it. In the inaugural 1-on-1 tournament, she made her way through some of the league's best, like Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, and Arike Ogunbowale, before falling to Phee in the finals. I have a feeling this year she's coming back for more, and without Collier participating, I think her chances rise.

Edwards is already going head-to-head with each team's best guard in her matchups at Unrivaled each night, and she's averaging 24.7 points per game. I cannot wait to watch her play in this tournament, against anyone.