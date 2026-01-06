Day one of Unrivaled had everything from career-high scoring to Lisa Leslie cracking jokes in the booth. We got our first look at each of the eight teams, some showing incredible potential, and some that might need a little more work. Overall, four games full of high-intensity, physical basketball — and, to be honest, we can't ask for much more. This season is shaping up to be even more exciting than their inaugural season.

Here are four takeaways from the first Unrivaled games of the season.

1. Chelsea Gray is still a bucket

Rose BC is coming into this season having won the inaugural Unrivaled Championship last season. That, on top of having four out of their six original players return, makes them a favorite to run it back. One of those players is Chelsea Gray, who was not playing around in their first matchup. We all know Gray is a scoring machine, so it should come as no surprise that she led the league in points yesterday. She wrapped up Rose BC's win over the Lunar Owls with 35 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals.

CHELSEA GRAY TONIGHT 🔥🔥



• 35 POINTS

• 8 ASSISTS

• 5 REBOUNDS

• 3 STEALS

• 14/20 FGpic.twitter.com/9zxKSm2U9S — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) January 6, 2026

Gray truly thrives when playing 3-on-3 basketball. She looked unstoppable out there. Her ability to create space and shoot from beyond the arc is already exceptional in WNBA play, but it is put on another level at Unrivaled. She shot 14-of-20 from the field and had 5 three-pointers yesterday. Anyone who thought she was slowing down is mistaken.

2. Aaliyah Edwards thrives at Unrivaled

With Napheesa Collier out for the season and Skylar Diggins sitting out of yesterday's game with a lower-body injury, the Lunar Owls were spread pretty thin. The majority of play was running through Aaliyah Edwards and Marina Mabrey. Despite the loss, Edwards was cool under the pressure. She ended the night with a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Aaliyah Edwards tonight 🔥



• 23 points

• 12 rebounds

• 10/19 FGpic.twitter.com/XsrCir2oZB — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) January 6, 2026

It will be interesting to see if this tough 80-60 loss to Rose BC is a one-off for this Lunar Owls squad. With more time together, and Skylar Diggins hopefully entering the lineup sooner rather than later, I could see this club becoming a threat. Edwards really has the chance to prove herself at Unrivaled, and she started strong on that mission day one.

Edwards did, unfortunately, leave the game late in the third quarter after a scary fall, sending her into the base of the hoop. She did not return to the game, and there has been no official update on her status — but we hope she's okay to continue Unrivaled play.

3. Age is just a state of mind

Breeze BC knew they'd be coming into every matchup as the youngest and least experienced ones on the court. I think most people also thought there would possibly be a learning curve for some of them, taking on a new style of play. Well, after their performance last night, I do not think they care. They had two of the best performers from day one in Paige Bueckers and Dom Malonga. PB recorded 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. She also finished the night with not a single turnover. Malonga put up 15 points and 14 rebounds for herself.

Paige Bueckers was the leading scorer (24 PTS) for the Breeze in their unrivaled season debut W 😤 pic.twitter.com/qofdTNvSSY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2026

They weren't the only youngins showing up for their squad either. Rickea Jackson recorded 16 points. Kate Martin came through with some craftiness, putting up 8 points in just over 6 minutes. Cameron Brink had 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, despite only playing 7 minutes due to early foul trouble.

After the game, Bueckers was asked about her squad being the youngest at Unrivaled this season. She said, "The other team was talking trash, talking to the refs, 'These are kids, they don't need these calls.'" Bueckers gave her thoughts on the chirping, "I'm like 'Kids?!' No disrespect, but when the ball goes up, being able to hoop, there's no age discrimination."

Breeze BC has come into Unrivaled play with a chip on their shoulder, willing to do anything to prove their worth against these seasoned vets. Day one was a success, and they didn't show any signs of slowing down.