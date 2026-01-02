Unrivaled 2026 Power Rankings: Why Rose BC is the team to beat

We're just a few days away from Unrivaled's second season kicking off. This season, they've added two new clubs, the Hive and Breeze. Right now, we have no idea how these rosters will actually shape up, or how well some of these players will work together. While that makes ranking eight rosters full of elite W players almost impossible, it also makes for an unpredictable season, which will surely be entertaining. Let's try our best to rank these clubs.

8. Hive BC

Roster: Kelsey Mitchell, Sonia Citron, Ezi Magbegor, Natisha Hiedeman, Saniya Rivers, Monique Billings

7. Phantom BC

Roster: Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally, Aliyah Boston, Dana Evans, Natasha Cloud, Kiki Iriafen, Tiffany Hayes

6. Lunar Owls BC

Roster: Skylar Diggins, Marina Mabrey, Temi Fagbenle, Rachel Banham, Rebecca Allen, Aaliyah Edwards

5. Vinyl BC

Roster: Courtney Williams, Rhyne Howard, Dearica Hamby, Erica Wheeler, Rae Burrell, Brittney Griner

4. Mist BC

Roster: Allisha Gray, Breanna Stewart, Alanna Smith, Veronica Burton, Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru

3. Laces BC

Roster: Jackie Young, Brittney Sykes, Alyssa Thomas, Jordin Canada, Maddy Siegrist, Naz Hillmon

2. Breeze BC

Phoenix Mercury v Dallas Wings | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Roster: Paige Bueckers, Rickea Jackson, Dominique Malonga, Aari McDonald, Kate Martin, Cameron Brink

I feel like I had to put Breeze BC at No. 2 here. This roster is packed with some of the W's brightest young stars. Paige Bueckers is coming off her phenomenal rookie season, and I cannot wait to see how her talents translate into a 3-on-3 style of play. This squad does not lack height, either, with Cameron Brink, Dominique Malonga, and Rickea Jackson all on board.

We have not seen much of Brink recently. She tore her ACL during her 2024 rookie campaign, but even after she returned in 2025, we never saw her reach her full potential. I think we will be seeing the Cam Brink we're all used to during Unrivaled. Dominique Malonga was also a major get by Unrivaled and this club. The No. 2 overall pick at the 2025 WNBA draft brings a strong in-the-paint game, and we've heard she's on dunk watch.

There's no doubt that the other Unrivaled clubs and WNBA veterans will have to find creative ways to stop this young and energetic group.

1. Rose BC

Mist v Rose - Unrivaled 2025 | Rich Storry/GettyImages

Roster: Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Azurá Stevens, Sug Sutton, Lexie Hull, Shakira Austin

Rose BC somehow secured a very similar team that won them the inaugural championship last season. Lexie Hull, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, and Azurá Stevens all returned. This squad will have to guide themselves through the absence of Angel Reese, who came up big for them last year but is sitting out of Unrivaled this season. The addition of Shakira Austin should benefit them a lot in that department, though.

Sug Sutton is also making her Unrivaled debut after having the best season of her career with the Washington Mystics. With the shooting abilities of Hull, Copper, and Gray, Rose BC will have the upper hand against a lot of these other teams. They went into last season being ranked last on almost every power ranking, but ended up proving everyone wrong. This season seems like a different story as they're coming in as defending champs — let's see if they can hold on to the hype.