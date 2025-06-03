76ers may put Joel Embiid on notice with stunning NBA Draft swerve

After landing the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, it was believed that the Philadelphia 76ers would select either Rutgers' Ace Bailey or Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe. However, Rafael Barlowe recently reported that Duke's Khaman Maluach is on Philly's radar to be selected with the No. 3 pick.

"Another name that's quietly gaining traction as a potential option for Philadelphia is Duke freshman Khaman Maluach" Barlowe wrote. "The 7'2 big man averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while anchoring Duke's defense during their Final Four run. Several scouts noted his rim protection, mobility, and long-term upside. The Sixers need to maximize their window. They have older players with big contracts. I don't think Maluach gets past Toronto. Philly is solid at the guard spot. Don’t be surprised if they take a long, hard look at Maluach."

The 76ers selecting Maluach is a highly intriguing possibility given how it could impact Joel Embiid's future. Let's dive into the Sixers possibly drafting Maluach and what it would mean for Embiid.

The 76ers drafting Khaman Maluach would be a bold move

Drafting Maluach with the No. 3 pick would certainly be a surprising move. Throughout the draft process, he has been seen in a tier below Bailey and Edgecombe. However, evaluating draft prospects is truly the eye of the beholder, and it's possible teams like the Sixers believe he's a top three prospect. General manager Daryl Morey is a known risk-taker and nothing can be counted out with him.

If Maluach is selected with the No. 3 pick it would certainly cause ripple effects in the draft. The Charlotte Hornets reportedly covet Edgecombe meaning Bailey would likely fall to the Utah Jazz at five.

It's possible Philly trades down a few picks with Maluach in mind. At 18, Maluach has immense upside while his rim protection and lob threat abilities offer a relatively high floor. Maluach would certainly jeopardize Embiid's future with the team whether he's drafting at No. 3 or later in the lottery.

Would Khaman Maluach be Joel Embiid insurance or his replacement?

On one hand, Maluach could be simply seen as insurance for Embiid given his extensive injury. Maluach's switchability and athleticism make double-big lineups a possibility at points. Perhaps the vision is for Maluach who is still somewhat of a raw prospect to learn behind Embiid for a year or two and then take over the reins.

Another possibility is that the 76ers would look to trade Embiid immediately. With a massive three-year $192 million contract and his injury history, Embiid's value might not be super high. Nevertheless, if Embiid has another season like last year when he played in just 19 games his value will further plummet.

It's possible the Sixers believe Embiid's injury problems are unsalvageable, and they want to get whatever value they can for him. Ultimately, drafting Maluach at No. 3 isn't a move you make if you're totally sold on Embiid as your franchise player.