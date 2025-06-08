9 NFL players on expiring contracts who could be traded before season’s end

No matter how much revenue the NFL drives in, talent always finds a way to slip through the cracks. Paying everyone is hard, especially when operating with a salary cap. Subsequently, whether it's via free agency or trade, we see notable player movement across the league.

FanSided's John Buhler recently focused on 11 stars who are entering contract years that may or may not get paid. Below, we'll highlight nine that could find themselves on a new team at some point in 2025 due to their contractual status, among other aspects.

9 NFL players that could get traded sometime in 2025

Khalil Mack, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Mack's counting stats took a nosedive in 2024, though Pro Football Focus (PFF) will tell you he remains a highly effective edge defender. As a testament to that, Los Angeles re-signed him to a fully guaranteed one-year, $18 million extension this offseason.

An all-time great sack artist who remains an elite-level run-stopper, Mack can certainly still contribute to a contender in need of outside linebacker help. However, assuming the nine-time defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs don't relinquish their divisional grip, the Chargers are ostensibly jostling for the Wild Card. Not to mention, the new-look Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos figure to factor into the mix.

Between the Chiefs, Broncos and Raiders, plus a challenging early-year schedule, Los Angeles could fall short of expectations. Knowing this, a world in which the Chargers are sellers ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline exists. If so, Mack, 34, is an obvious candidate to get moved.

Kolton Miller, OT, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are all Miller has known since entering the pros as the No. 15 overall selection in the 2018 draft. He's one of four players who were also part of the team when it was in Oakland instead of Sin City. Nonetheless, all good things come to an end, and the sturdy left tackle isn't exempt from the rule.

Miller skipped Las Vegas' voluntary offseason workout program in April as he seeks long-term security. Raiders general manager John Spytek downplayed the matter, though no deal has materialized since, nor does one seem imminent. Given the circumstances, a change of scenery can't be ruled out, especially since they, like the Chargers, reside in the uber-competitive AFC West.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Speaking of the AFC West, Sutton's future in Denver seems murky. Similarly to Miller, it's been quiet on the extension front for almost a couple of months now. Meanwhile, Broncos beat writers continue to hype up second-year wideout Devaughn Vele as a breakout candidate and eventual successor to the Broncos' current top target.

Regardless of how much stock you're putting into the Vele propaganda, the lack of updates surrounding Sutton is mildly concerning. The Broncos project to be a playoff squad, but what if the Chargers and Raiders pass them by? What would Denver's appetite be to invest further in an aging yet productive receiver in this scenario?

Christian Kirk, WR, Houston Texans

Those reading this may be asking themselves: "Didn't the Texans just trade for Christian Kirk?" Yes, they did, but this wouldn't be the first time we've seen a team move on from a skilled veteran not long after acquiring them.

The Carolina Panthers re-routed Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of last year's deadline. They did so roughly seven months after landing him via a swap with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who says the same can't happen to Kirk, albeit for presumably different reasons?

Kirk was brought in to fill the void left by Tank Dell's devastating knee injury from last season. The latter was expecting to miss the entire upcoming year, though his recent Instagram activity suggests otherwise. Moreover, Houston invested second and third-round picks on receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, respectively.

Burgeoning superstar Nico Collins isn't going anywhere and is locked in as quarterback C.J. Stroud's primary weapon. If Dell's comeback and Higgins/Noel's development are ahead of schedule, Kirk might be rendered obsolete.

Braden Smith, OT, Indianapolis Colts

Smith missed Indianapolis' final five contests of last season due to a battle with an obsessive-compulsive disorder known as "religious scrupulosity" ($). But he's voiced a desire to continue playing, even taking a pay cut to stay with the Colts, putting his money where his mouth is.

With Smith likely to hit the open market next offseason, getting anything in return might behoove the Colts. Incoming fourth-round rookie Jalen Travis is a right tackle by trade, but he has experience on both sides of the line. Did Indy already find its in-house replacement?

Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, OGs, Cleveland Browns

We'll call this section of the article the Cleveland corner, because another member of the Browns is mentioned next. Oddsmakers anticipate this club vying for the first overall pick in the 2026 draft, making it hard to justify keeping their linchpin guard tandem.

Bitonio and Teller once formed arguably the best guard duo in football, though they each regressed in 2024. Yet, both are extremely accomplished blockers; they have something left in the tank and can be stable veteran presences up front.

Multiple clubs would benefit from Bitonio and/or Teller's services. We're looking at you, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. A Browns franchise early in its messy rebuild should be aiming to stockpile assets in an otherwise lost campaign. Parting ways with the seasoned multi-time Pro Bowl offensive linemen does the trick.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Njoku is likely eyeing a raise from the $13.687 million average annual value of his current pact. Especially after seeing George Kittle and Trey McBride recently reset the tight end market. Be that as it may, the Browns ostensibly aren't eager to give in to the lofty demands, as demonstrated by third-round rookie Harold Fannin's arrival.

Fannin led Division I college football in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) as a junior at Bowling Green this past season. The consensus All-American's pedigree makes him a threat to have an immediate impact on a lowly Browns team. Cleveland likely saw his receiving profile and brought him in to be Njoku's heir apparent.