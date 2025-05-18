Aaron Gordon injury casts doubt on Nuggets beyond Game 7

If you were expecting the Denver Nuggets to keep Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder competitive, that just became significantly harder after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that forward Aaron Gordon is expected to miss at least one month due to a grade 2 left hamstring injury.

Gordon sustained the injury in the final two minutes of Game 6, visibly reaching for his left hamstring in discomfort. Initial reports left head coach David Adelman seriously concerned about Gordon’s status, but the Nuggets tried to remain optimistic, knowing they couldn’t afford any more losses in their depth chart. Even if they were to surpass the Thunder on the road, Gordon wouldn’t have been available until at least Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Even if Nuggets win Game 7, Aaron Gordon's injury is concerning

Gordon has been a spark plug for the Nuggets throughout the postseason, averaging 18.9 points per game in the team’s first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers — a series highlighted by his game-winning shot at the buzzer. Against the Thunder, he has emerged as a reliable second option alongside Nikola Jokic, scoring 22 points in both Game 1 and Game 3 — both of which resulted in wins.

The loss of Gordon significantly hampers the Nuggets' chances of advancing to the Western Conference Finals. With him out, Christian Braun becomes the team’s third-highest scorer in the postseason, averaging 12.2 points across 39.3 minutes as a starter. Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup outside of Jokic and Jamal Murray has struggled, with Michael Porter Jr. managing just 7.7 points per game in the second round.

Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson are likely to see increased roles in the crucial Game 7. Both have had limited playing time with minimal impact, but Strawther emerged as the unexpected hero in Game 6, scoring 15 points on 50 percent shooting, including a flurry of three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Can Denver defy the odds and move one step closer to another Finals appearance, or will Oklahoma City’s youthful core propel the franchise to its first Western Conference Finals since 2016?