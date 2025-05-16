Is Aaron Gordon playing in Game 7? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Thunder

In the final two minutes of the fourth quarter during the Denver Nuggets’ Game 6 win, Aaron Gordon fumbled the basketball, forcing a turnover while visibly grabbing his left hamstring in discomfort.

This is the last thing the Nuggets wanted heading into a pivotal Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Interim head coach David Adelman expressed “high” levels of concern regarding Gordon’s injury but noted that the team has two days of rest before returning to the court — a small silver lining.

For Gordon, this isn’t unfamiliar territory. He has dealt with hamstring issues multiple times from 2020 through 2022, causing him to miss significant stretches. The upside? Having experienced similar injuries before means Gordon is familiar with treatment options, reducing the risk of prolonged absence.

The Nuggets need Aaron Gordon healthy in Game 7

Despite Gordon’s struggles, the Nuggets secured a 119-107 victory. He posted five points, seven rebounds, and seven assists over 38 minutes, marking the lowest scoring output among the starters, though he still finished with a box score +/- of 17. Fortunately, Denver didn’t rely heavily on his offensive contributions, thanks to an impressive bench performance from Julian Strawther, who put up 15 points.

Given the nature of hamstring injuries, Adelman has every reason to be cautious. Recovery can range from days to months, as evidenced by Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who missed four games after a similar injury against the Timberwolves in Game 1. Curry was anticipated to return in Game 6, but Golden State’s elimination in five games prevented it.

Another notable case was Knicks forward OG Anunoby, who missed four games after sustaining a hamstring injury during last year’s playoffs. Although he attempted a Game 7 comeback, logging just five minutes and scoring a three-pointer, he ultimately re-aggravated the injury.

For the Nuggets, the priority will be maximizing Gordon’s availability, even in a reduced role. Oklahoma City’s young, energetic roster has pushed Denver to the brink, and Game 7 on the Thunder’s home floor will be a battle. Managing Gordon’s minutes carefully while ensuring the lineup remains competitive will be critical.