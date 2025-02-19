Aaron Judge sends message to Rafael Devers and Red Sox without even addressing them

The Boston Red Sox are in some turmoil as spring training gets underway. The Alex Bregman signing was hailed as a landmark accomplishment just a few days ago, but now it threatens to undermine everything the Red Sox have built toward.

Bregman took his first reps of the spring at third base — the position he has occupied for the vast majority of his MLB career. More than a potent hitter, Bregman has a Gold Glove sitting on his shelf at home. He's razor-sharp at the hot corner, producing six outs above average (OAA) last season.

There was an expectation that he'd move to second base in Boston to accommodate Rafael Devers, but seeing Bregman at third was hardly a shock. He is worlds ahead of Devers as a defender. If the Red Sox are truly looking to optimize their lineup, putting Devers at DH is a no-brainer. Bregman is the better defender at an essential defensive position.

Ask Devers, however, and third base is his — no if, ands, or buts about it. The 28-year-old All-Star flatly told reporters 'no' when asked if he's okay in the DH slot. He then went on to ponder a potential trade if Boston reneges on its promise to keep him at third base, which was made under the Chaim Bloom regime, as Alex Cora, uh, helpfully pointed out.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, meanwhile, seem to be sailing much smoother at the onset of spring training. Judge even had some worthwhile advice for Devers and the Red Sox, although he did not actually mention either by name.

Aaron Judge on where he'd like to hit in the batting order this season:



"I'd love to hit third again, I told him that since the first day. But, I've always been about wherever you need me... I'll be anywhere that helps shape this lineup the way we need to." pic.twitter.com/WMJe3TtAh0 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 17, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Aaron Judge sends message to Rafael Devers, Red Sox as tension mounts in Boston locker room

It's early in the spring, so there's plenty of time for Boston to iron this out and emerge stronger on the other side. That said, Devers' attitude is a bit disappointing. One of the best traits a superstar talent can possess is self-awareness. Devers has been flat-out the worst defensive third basemen in MLB for years. Sure, maybe he was promised the position once, but in pro sports you typically need to earn your keep. Devers has done nothing to "earn" third base on the field.

He is a tremendous offensive talent, of course, and the Red Sox simply cannot afford to lose him in the lineup. That said, Devers probably impacts winning even more at second base or in the DH slot, where his defense is less harmful. Bregman, by comparison, would elevate Boston's defensive profile considerably at the hot corner.

Judge's attitude is something Devers can learn from. The Red Sox star is signed to a 10-year, $313.5 million contract, which extends through 2033. He isn't going anywhere. He will be fruitfully compensated well beyond his prime years in this league. If Devers was in a contract year and wanted to maintain value heading into free agency, that'd be one thing. He has already landed the mother lode, though. There's nothing for him to gain financially from playing third base. It's all pride.

Devers should probably pivot to Judge's "wherever you need me" approach. It will make the Red Sox better, it will help Bregman acclimate to a new locker room, and it will strike fear into a weakened Yankees squad. The Red Sox are finally in a position to make up ground in the AL East. It would be a shame to waste it all over petty positional squabbles.