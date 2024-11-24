4 galaxy-brain Aaron Rodgers landing spots for 2025 as Jets tenure is cooked
By Lior Lampert
Aaron Rodgers' days with the New York Jets are ostensibly numbered. Frankly, recent intel suggests his tenure could effectively end as soon as the team's Week 12 bye.
Rodgers is in danger of getting benched, placed on injured reserve -- or even cut outright. All options are on the table as the Jets enter recess, but it's becoming abundantly clear they're bound to split with the four-time NFL MVP.
Despite the inevitable split between Rodgers and New York, the aging quarterback wants to continue playing in 2025. The Athletic's ($) Diana Russini stressed the relationship is damaged beyond repair. So, the future Hall of Famer will be searching to represent a third team in four seasons this offseason.
Next year will mark Rodgers' age-42 campaign, and 2024 has been a reminder that Father Time remains undefeated. The 20th-year vet has been a shell of his former self and battled through several lingering nicks and bruises (to a fault). Nonetheless, he'll likely command a decent market if/when made available. But what team is crazy enough to acquire him?
Not only is Rodgers descending from an on-field standpoint, but he's a polarizing, controlling figure. Any franchise considering bringing him must approach it with an understanding they're selling their soul to dance with the devil. With that in mind, these four prospective suitors might be in a position where taking that risk makes (some) sense.
4. Tennessee Titans
2023 second-round quarterback Will Levis doesn't look like the long-term solution under center for the Tennessee Titans. Plus, with the team vying for the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, first-year head coach Brian Callahan may be able to hand-pick "his guy."
With the Titans possibly in a position to bring in a new organizational centerpiece, Rodgers could be a valuable placeholder. Tennessee could redshirt their next young quarterback and slow-play his development, letting him sit behind a legendary gunslinger and soak up everything he can.
Albeit a controversial player, Rodgers's football IQ is among the highest in league history. Meanwhile, the Titans get a serviceable, experienced passer to bridge the gap.
Tennessee boasts an improving offensive line that's particularly strong on the left side. They have an intriguing and talented running back duo in Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Callahan is an offensive-minded sideline chief, which should appeal to the 10-time Pro Bowler.
3. Cleveland Browns
How wild would it be if the Cleveland Browns rostered Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, the two most contentious quarterbacks in the league?
Watson's fully guaranteed $46 million base salary in 2025 and 2026 isn't going anywhere. But he had season-ending surgery to repair a torn Achilles in October, and it wouldn't be shocking to see his recovery spill into next season. In comes Rodgers, a short-term fill-in option.
Cleveland's offensive line is no longer the elite blocking unit they've been in recent years, though they're still a formidable bunch. With fan-favorite Jameis Winston on an expiring contract and probably seeking a full-time starting role, Rodgers can slot in seamlessly.
It'd surely make for a chaotic situation with Rodgers and Watson constantly making headlines (mostly for the wrong reasons) as teammates. However, it'd simultaneously make for must-watch television and the drama/misery attached to it occurring in Cleveland would be incredibly fitting.
2. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts tried moving on from 2023 fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson this season, yet they didn't have the means to do it properly.
Joe Flacco is not necessarily a viable quarterback at this stage in his career. While he can stuff the stat sheet, his turnover-prove, statuesque style of play isn't a formula for success.
While Rodgers, like Flacco, lacks mobility, he can at least keep the ball out of harm's way. Moreover, the Colts have a fascinating offensive skill-position group and robust protectors up front.
Perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson and star running back Jonathan Taylor give Rodgers a reliable run game. Then, Indy's ascending receiving corps of Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce make for fun targets. Lastly, the icing on the cake, the Colts play in a domed stadium, which is inviting for gunslingers.
1. Seattle Seahawks
After spending 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers is no stranger to playing through the elements. So, weather concerns shouldn't deter him from considering the Seattle Seahawks if they elect to move on from Geno Smith.
Seattle has a potential out of Smith's contract this offseason. Changes might be on the horizon if they fail to make the playoffs for a second consecutive campaign. And considering the Seahawks have won enough games to fall out of contention for a 2025 consensus top quarterback prospect, Rodgers is the next-best option.
Between DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, Rodgers would have a chance to work with arguably the best receiving corps in football. Furthermore, the Seahawks hypothetically give the soon-to-be ex-Jet an exciting, home run-hitting running back in Kenneth Walker and a youthful yet rising defensive unit.
If the Seahawks decide to cut their losses on Smith, Rodgers makes for an operable stopgap.