Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only one holding a funeral for his NFL career this week
By Mark Powell
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had one hell of a year, and not in a good way. Rodgers was able to play a full season with the Jets, which to some extent should be viewed as a victory given he was coming off a season-ending Achilles surgery. Rodgers looked like a capable NFL quarterback towards the tail end of the season, but at 41 years old, Rodgers only has so much football left in him.
The issue with Rodgers at this point in his career is that he demands a lot of control for a player with, frankly, less ability to impact the actual game. Rodgers has banked his past success in Green Bay, but the Jets are under no obligation to give in to Rodgers wishes. That's why the rumors of New York hiring Mike McCarthy and pair the former Packers coach with Rodgers should be taken with a grain of salt. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, but he is at the end of his rope.
With the Jets, Rodgers has played just over one season of mediocre football. Sure, the Jets could do a lot worse behind center (they have proven this), but at some point they ought to thrive for better. Certainly, they shouldn't be held accountable for a quarterback who has a year left in him tops.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets know it's over
Rodgers spent the past week speaking in the past tense of his NFL career. He's obviously open to future opportunities, but he seems to have come to terms with the possibility that Sunday could be it for him. NFL insider Ian Rapoport tends to agree, at least per his report this morning.
Moving on from Rodgers is the easy way out for the Jets, which is an option they tend to take. The Jets have struggled to find their franchise quarterback since I was born, which was 1993. They are due some good luck, and they won't find it with Rodgers under center.
A lottery ticket is better than an aging Rodgers, and the Jets can ill-afford another season without hope, which is what they'd be signing up for.