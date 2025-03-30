Aaron Rodgers or not, the Vikings should be in no rush to find JJ McCarthy's backup

For more than a decade, the Minnesota Vikings were tormented by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. At the time, the Vikings would have loved to see Rodgers donning the purple and gold in Minneapolis. The future Hall of Fame quarterback reigned over the NFC North for the better part of his career, but those days are nothing but distant memories.

Rodgers, looking to follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps, has asked for Minnesota’s acceptance, but the Vikings are wisely declining his advances. Instead, the Vikings are in the market for a reliable backup as they attempt to move forward with second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as their starter in 2025.

Journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold enjoyed success as the Vikings’ starter in 2024, leading the team to a 14-3 record. The veteran priced himself out of a potential return to Minnesota, leaving a roster spot behind McCarthy that has yet to be filled.

Vikings should be in no hurry to sign a backup quarterback

Minnesota understands the significance of a backup quarterback, especially after losing Kirk Cousins and McCarthy to season-ending injuries over the past two years. Still, they don’t have a backup quarterback on the roster.

At this stage of free agency, all of the big-name quarterbacks — except for Rodgers — have already been picked up by quarterback-needy teams. There’s no considerable talent gap between many of the top options that remain on the market, such as quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum, Drew Lock and Tyler Huntley. With the minimal talent gap, there’s no hurry to sign a backup. The longer Minnesota waits, the cheaper the price will be.

When the Vikings signed Darnold last year, they were looking for a stopgap starter. This year, they may prefer signing an experienced veteran with leadership qualities rather than a young and talented passer. Flacco, for example, has 17 years of experience and has guided a team to a Super Bowl championship. In many ways, his insight could be just as valuable as Rodgers’ insight, and he may be more willing to serve in a mentorship role than Rodgers.

The Vikings’ offseason moves have made it evident that they are committed to surrounding McCarthy with talent this upcoming season. Minnesota significantly upgraded their defensive line by adding defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen. They bolstered their secondary by signing cornerbacks Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Rodgers and Tavierre Thomas, while also retaining cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and safety Harrison Smith.

The Vikings reinforced the offensive line by signing guard Will Fries, center Ryan Kelly, and tackle Justin Skule. They brought in wide receivers Rondale Moore and Tim Jones, traded for running back Jordan Mason and extended running back Aaron Jones.