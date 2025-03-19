Aaron Rodgers rumors: Vikings move on, Steelers timeline issue, Giants plan

Another day with a whole not of nothing. Everyone is still waiting around as four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide on where he wants to play this season. After the Jets released him, everyone already predicted landing spots for the quarterback. He's going to Pittsburgh, Minnesota, or even staying in New York to play for the Giants.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback. These two teams don't have their franchise option on their roster currently. The Minnesota Vikings had interest but it seems they are going to stick with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, J.J. McCarthy, to see if he is their franchise quarterback or not.

The Aaron Rodgers saga is causing the Steelers and Giants to be stuck. Both teams don't really want to move on from Rodgers because they want the chance to have veteran quarterback play. While the Steelers are honed in on Rodgers, with the Giants holding the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they might have to move on if Rodgers decides to choose Pittsburgh.

Here are the latest rumors on Aaron Rodgers and what each team is deciding to do.

Are the Steelers letting Rodgers's awaited decision stop them from filling other needs?

After losing quarterback Justin Fields to the Jets in free agency and being hesitant to sign back Russell Wilson, the Steelers might be in panic mode. The Steelers decided to go back to an old friend and sign quarterback Mason Rudolph. After Rudolph's signing, the only other quarterback on the Steeler's roster is Skylar Thompson. Meaning that the Steelers are hoping Rodgers makes his decision quickly and they hope he chooses Pittsburgh. If not, the Steelers might have to turn towards the upcoming draft or desperately sign Wilson back.

But the QB position isn't the only thing the Steelers are missing. The Steelers lost key holes in free agency. Losing RB Najee Harris to the Chargers, LB Elandon Roberts to the Raiders, and CB Donte Jackson to the Chargers. They lost three key starters plus having no one in the QB decision. Which makes everyone wonder, is Rodgers's decision holding the Steelers back?

According to Adam Schefter, Aaron Rodgers "is in no rush at all," to decide on where he wants to play. Which means that Rodgers might not want to play for Pittsburgh. The Steelers should have a backup plan if he decides to not play for them.

Pittsburgh holds the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the question is, will it be a quarterback or another position?

New York Giants are still holding hope to land Rodgers

The New Giants are in a quarterback nightmare. After releasing quarterback Daniel Jones, the only quarterback under contract for the Giants is Tommy DeVito. The Giants are in a very interesting situation. They can either start Rodgers, start DeVito or draft their next franchise QB.

What makes it interesting is that the Giants hold the third overall pick in the draft. They are rumored to draft Colorado's QB Shedeur Sanders. But, the Giants are making it clear that even if Rodgers does decide to pick them, they will still draft a QB to possibly learn under the veteran.

Vikings decide to roll with J.J. McCarthy

After Rodgers was rumored to either play for the Steelers or Giants, the Vikings became an option after they lost QB Sam Darnold to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency. Now that is a huge loss for Minnesota after Darnold came off the best season of his career.

This is interesting for Minnesota as they still have J.J. McCarthy their first pick from last year's draft. After McCarthy decided to get season-ending surgery before the 2024 season started, the Vikings knew that they would have a backup plan if Darnold walked.

According to Kevin Seifert at ESPN, "The Minnesota Vikings are moving past their discussions with free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, leaving second-year player J.J. McCarthy atop the quarterback depth chart."

Minnesota will move forward with McCarthy, seemingly dismissing all of the reported previous interest in the veteran Rodgers.