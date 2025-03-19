Vikings Aaron Rodgers waiting game could come back to haunt JJ McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings have opted to pass on the Aaron Rodgers experience despite the future Hall of Famer's rumored interest, and I cannot blame them in the slightest. Rodgers is entering his age-42 season and brings more baggage than a family of six traveling overseas. He's caused locker room drama at his last two stops, and was such a cancer even the Jets didn't want him back. Yet, in this weak free-agency class, Rodgers is a rare proven commodity, even if his skillset is deteriorating by the season.

That vivid description was not enough to sway over the Vikings. Minnesota is moving forward with second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy, who they drafted in 2024 out of Michigan to be their QB of the future. McCarthy showed flashes in the preseason before suffering a torn ACL, which forced him to miss the entirety of his rookie campaign. In his place, Sam Darnold – initially thought to be little more than a bridge quarterback – balled out, making the Pro Bowl and earning a lucrative three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks just a few weeks ago. The Vikings wished Darnold the best, but he was out of their price range, especially with McCarthy rumored to be doing well in his rehab and likely to return as scheduled.

As for Rodgers, this leaves him with three options – retire (please!), Steelers or Giants. None of those three are all that appetizing for Rodgers, who prefers the limelight the NFL provides him on the gridiron, but also wants to play for a proven contender. The Giants are not that, and the Steelers have their own flaws despite Rodgers previous praise of Mike Tomlin.

Minnesota Vikings have work to do after turning down Aaron Rodgers

The Vikings plan to move forward with McCarthy, but need help behind the Michigan product. As the Vikings found out just last year, McCarthy could go down at any moment. Signing a reliable backup quarterback has to be on their offseason plan, and they've already wasted enough time considering Rodgers, who was never in the business of playing mentor to McCarthy.

Minnesota is interested in a player like Rodgers, however – a cagey veteran who they can trust in the event McCarthy is not ready, or struggles in his return from major surgery. The Vikings all but hung up on trade calls involving McCarthy during their discussions with Rodgers as well.

Luckily for Minnesota, there are several backup-quality passers in need of a home still on the market. Heck, even the likes of Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston could be an ideal fit for Kevin O'Connell's system.

But the Vikings have to act fast, or else they'll miss out altogether. Providing added pressure on McCarthy to succeed in his first real NFL action is not in his or the Vikings best interest. Flirting with Rodgers – whether intentional or not – may have already done enough damage.