Aaron Rodgers timeline red flag gives Steelers every reason to settle for Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are spinning their wheels a bit in free agency.

It's clear their preference was to re-sign Justin Fields at quarterback and build their future around the 26-year-old. Instead, he got too much money for their liking and inked a new deal with the New York Jets. Ironically, that puts the Jets' former signal-caller squarely on Pittsburgh's radar.

There has been endless smoke tying Aaron Rodgers to the Steelers. It makes all the sense in the world... right? Mike Tomlin loves accomplished vets with a winning pedigree. That's why Russell Wilson won the QB job last season, despite Fields' strong start. And it's why Pittsburgh could drown itself with another early postseason exit and no long-term plan.

Rodgers is easily the "best" QB available right now, but that's only because Pittsburgh has let so many quality options pass them by. In hindsight, that loaded 2024 draft class feels like water in the desert. Maybe the Steelers should've traded up for the likes of Bo Nix or J.J. McCarthy. Or, maybe Pittsburgh should've swung a trade for the shockingly available Geno Smith this offseason. How about signing an upstart 27-year-old Sam Darnold? Or just paying Fields his worth in the open market?

These were all viable options, none of which GM Omar Khan took advantage of. Now the Steelers are looking at two unappealing options — ride into the sunset with 41-year-old Rodgers, re-sign open malcontent Russell Wilson, or... I dunno, trade for Kirk Cousins? Cause that'll work.

Pittsburgh's best option, quote-unquote, right now, is Rodgers. Except Rodgers appears to be making life difficult, which could change the equation.

Aaron Rodgers might be forcing the Steelers into an unhappy union with Russell Wilson

The Steelers have already waited too long to sign their next quarterback. The only QB currently on the roster is Skylar Thompson, which won't fly. The Steelers have learned the hard way how quickly the free agent market dries up at football's most important position. There are only so many quarterbacks to go around and several teams with a need. This game of musical chairs does not favor the sluggish.

That said, Rodgers appears to be dragging out his decision. According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, teams don't really know when the four-time MVP will come to a decision on his next team. That could hold up the market — or let it pass a team like Pittsburgh by completely.

"Rodgers, we know is going somewhere," Schrager said. "And it might not just be a week. It might be two weeks, three weeks, four weeks. If you think you know what the Aaron Rodgers' timetable is, you know more than the Steelers or Giants do. I've spoken to sources on both sides and everyone's kind of got that shrug emoji. 'We're waiting, we're seeing, we're giving him space, let him decide.'"

This is... not ideal. The Steelers can't really afford to give Rodgers another month. There's too much risk in letting Rodgers dictate your timeline entirely. What if Russ signs with Cleveland, the Falcons decide to keep Kirk Cousins, and Joe Milton winds up elsewhere, and then Rodgers goes with the Giants? Pittsburgh would be plumb out of options, unless the Steelers want to ride with, like, Gardner Minshew. Oh god. That feels like something the Steelers would do.

Even if you'd prefer Rodgers over Wilson, the latter becomes infinitely more desirable if he's willing to just sign up now, rather than wasting everybody's time and holding the entire organization hostage. The relationship between Russ and Arthur Smith was plainly out of whack last season, but Pittsburgh still won 10 games and made the playoffs. It could've been a lot worse. Wilson only went 6-5 in the regular season, but that's more wins in 11 games than Rodgers won in a full season with New York. Perspective.

The Steelers should probably want Rodgers at this point, as dire as it sounds, but if the 41-year-old is determined to elongate the process and keep GMs waiting, then Pittsburgh just needs to move on. It's not worth it. Neither him nor Russ is winning a Super Bowl next season, if we're being honest.