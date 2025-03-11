Steelers signing Aaron Rodgers would set up nuclear option fans, Rodgers would hate

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending toward a quarterback outcome that fans would despise.

Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets on Monday, ending a promising one-year stint in PGH. It's a two-year, $40 million contract for the former first-round pick, who gets a chance to establish himself as the QB of the future in East Rutherford. That has traditionally been a... daunting challenge.

Fields looked strong in six starts for the Steelers last season, but he was benched (rather inexplicably) in favor of Russell Wilson once the latter was back at full health. Russ obviously demands a certain level of respect as a Super Bowl champ, but Fields was a decade younger and 4-2 as Pittsburgh's starter to begin the season. For a Steelers team lacking stability at the QB position in recent years, the decision to ride with Wilson over Fields was destined to age poorly.

There's a chance Russ re-signs, but the QB option currently picking up steam in Pittsburgh circles carries even more baggage. There has been considerable buzz around the possibility of Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin joining forces. Clearly, Tomlin values experience and pedigree at the QB position. Rodgers has both in spades.

Signing Rodgers comes with plenty of red flags, though. There's also a chance Pittsburgh rushes into another mistake to hedge against the 41-year-old Hall of Fame candidate.

Might the Steelers follow up a Rodgers signing by drafting Jaxson Dart with the 21st overall pick?

Steelers could fumble their QB room twice over with Aaron Rodgers, Jaxson Dart interest

ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo reports that Pittsburgh has strong interest in Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made waves with his impressive performance at the NFL Combine. Dart profiles as the clear-cut QB3 in this draft, slotted behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

It was a bumpy senior campaign for Dart and the Rebels, but he led the SEC in passing yards (4,279) and completion percentage (69.3). He might just have the best arm in the draft, which has naturally led to a spike in interest. This is a weak QB class, but Dart's natural talent could outshine concerns about decision-making for a desperate front office.

The Steelers wouldn't start Dart out of the gate, obviously, but there's some logic to drafting him as Rodgers' backup and successor. That said, Dart at No. 21 — or in the first round, period — feels like a reach. QB is the most important position in football, but Dart's final season in Oxford was extremely uneven. He is no guarantee to hit as a franchise quarterback.

Rodgers is a great quarterback for Dart to learn from, but we know how Rodgers handles young quarterbacks under his wing. Jordan Love's arrival in Green Bay caused significant discord and eventually led to Rodgers' unceremonious exit. Rodgers won't get a long-term guarantee in Pittsburgh — there's a good chance he goes one-and-done, then retires — but that doesn't mean he wants to feel the looming pressure of Dart at his heels. Rodgers is on the downswing of his career. If Dart does live up to the hype, that is bound to make Rodgers uncomfortable.

The Steelers should probably make a lower-risk investment in a young quarterback to sit behind Rodgers, such as trading for New England's Joe Milton or Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson. Their first-round pick should be used on a more pressing need, whether it's offensive line, the DB room, or elsewhere. Just not on a quarterback with a third-round grade.