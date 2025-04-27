Abdul Carter’s reaction to Lawrence Taylor’s denial will make Giants fans love him more

He was the second-overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, and went on to become arguably the greatest defensive player in NFL history. Lawrence Taylor would chase down quarterbacks and ball-carriers with relentless fury. He’s the owner of two Super Bowl rings and was the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player in 1986. He was an obvious first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Enter the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Abdul Carter.

Lawrence Taylor won't let Abdul Carter steal his Giants number

Penn State University defender Abdul Carter comes off a season in which he was named the 2024 Big-Team Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with 68 tackles and 12.0 sacks, and in three seasons with the Nittany Lions he totaled 23.0 QB traps and five forced fumbles.

When you are a talented pass-rusher and you are drafted by the New York Giants, the L.T. comparisons are inevitable. In this case, there was a request that No. 11 from Penn State wear No. 56 for Big Blue.

“I know he would love to wear that number, but hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number, I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous," Taylor said, per the New York Post.

Abdul Carter has bigger goals with Giants than wearing Lawrence Taylor's number

That’s certainly sound advice, and hardly shocking. Filling Taylor’s shoes is nearly impossible, much less filling his jersey. No matter, because Carter took it all in stride and came up with an impressive response.

"The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don’t change, LT is the GOAT, nothing but respect… This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it," Carter responded.

The Giants made a total of seven selections during the three-day event at Lambeau Field. General manager Joe Schoen even traded back up in the first round to grab Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. While the team is in desperate need of solid play behind center (the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason), Carter is obviously the headliner here.

Forget the 56. Perhaps the former Nittany Lions’ first goal would be to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. That was Taylor in 1981, who finished with 9.5 sacks, and helped lead the Giants to the playoffs. That would certainly be a great start to the Carter Era with the franchise.