Nobody is more excited about the Jaxson Dart pick than the other first-round Giants rookie

The New York Giants are winning the NFL Draft after the first round. Not just because they finessed their way back into the first round. Because they got the two players they wanted, addressed two massive needs and got in position to actually turn things around.

Their first, first round pick in Abdul Carter was elated for the Giants getting Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 pick. The Giants had to trade with the Houston Texans to get back into the first round, but it was worth it. Now the Giants have a strong start to turning things around.

JAXSON DART🎯🎯🎯🎯 LFG!!!! — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) April 25, 2025

"JAXSON DART," Carter posted on social media. "LFG!!!!"

When the Giants traded back into the first round, it felt like maybe Shedeur Sanders would be the selection as he was talked about being a first round pick. But the Giants decided on Dart and to make it better, their other first round pick is just as happy.

The Giants might just be turning over a new leaf after successful first round

The Giants showed maybe they’re ready to turn things around. We criticized them for bringing back Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Now the duo have shown just how much they learned about building through the NFL Draft.

Getting Carter was one thing, especially pairing him with Kayvon Thibodeaux. But getting Dart in the first round too was icing on the cake. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are on borrowed time; they’re the definition of bridge quarterbacks.

Though I think the Giants would have been better off getting an offensive skill player before getting a quarterback, I’m not mad with the philosophy. The good thing with this move is they did give up a few picks to get it, but it wasn’t costly.

They probably could have gotten Dart with their pick in the second round. The Browns are probably focused on the 2026 quarterback class with the haul of picks they got for trading back three spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the Giants didn’t want to take that chance. I can respect that they knew what they wanted and weren’t going to regret not making the move when they had the chance. The next step for the Giants is to develop Dart.

The Giants failed Daniel Jones and maybe there was too much pressure on a player that was probably drafted too high. But they haven’t gotten their franchise guy since Eli Manning retired. Daboll and Schoen have targeted Dart as their guy.

And at least one of Dart’s teammates is thrilled to have him around for the foreseeable future.