Absurd Giancarlo Stanton injury update offers more questions than answers for Yankees

Despite an eight-run outburst in a win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, the New York Yankees are desperate to find a spark offensively. They began the 2025 season with a bang, nearly triggering an existential crisis in the sport after torching the Milwaukee Brewers' pitching staff on opening weekend. Since then, though, it's been a different story, with just about everyone outside of Aaron Judge, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt struggling mightily.

Given this recent cold spell, it sure would be nice if the team could bank on getting Giancarlo Stanton back any time soon. But the slugger has yet to play this season after having his spring sidetracked by discomfort in both of his elbows, and it seems like every update on his condition is more confusing than the last. Aaron Boone tried to spin the latest report as a positive, but, well ... you tell us.

Giancarlo Stanton injury update leaves Yankees fans scratching their heads

Asked about his star slugger ahead of Sunday's game, Boone was mostly vague, not offering any firm timeline but saying that Stanton was with the team in New York and taking swings in the batting cage. And then he added a detail that raises more questions than answers: Stanton is apparently "starting to move around more outside". So, okay?

Giancarlo Stanton is with the team in New York and continues to hit off the high-velocity Trajekt machine. Stanton is also "starting to move around more outside," Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 13, 2025

Moving around outside is, in fact, a requirement for a baseball player, even a full-time DH like Stanton. But it's unclear exactly what that's supposed to add to his prognosis. Was his ability to move around outside in question previously? How exactly does that affect his elbows? Is the calf issue that popped up earlier this spring still bothering him?

Maybe this is all much ado about nothing; it's possible that Boone just meant to say that Stanton is getting closer to full baseball activities, like running the bases. But Stanton has forfeited the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his health at this point, and Yankees fans can't love the idea of injury updates that sound like you trying to coax a buddy out of bed after a particularly rough breakup.