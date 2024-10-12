What time does AEW WrestleDream 2024 start?
By Scott Rogust
Last year, All Elite Wrestling presented the inaugural edition of WrestleDream, a pay-per-view event honoring the memory of late wrestling legend Antonio Inoki. In the inaugural event, fans saw Bryan Danielson defeat Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream match, Christian Cage defeat Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match for the TNT Championship, and the debut of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, AEW presents the second-ever WrestleDream event, live from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash. There are plenty of huge matches set for the card.
The main event will feature Danielson defending the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, former friend and stablemate in the Blackpool Combat Club. Moxley attacked Danielson at All Out last month, with help from Claudio Castagnoli and Pac. Now, Moxley will look to take the world title away from Danielson.
Will Ospreay, who has put on numerous match of the year candidates, has a chance to add another to the list. Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship in a three-way match against Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita. This comes after Ospreay and Ricochet's match on the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamtie was interrupted by Takeshita. We'll see who will emerge with the championship.
Mariah May will defend the AEW Women's World Championship for the second time on a big AEW event. May will face off against Willow Nightingale, who just last month had a brutal Chicago Street Fight against Kris Statlander at All Out. Will Nightingale win her the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time? Or will May find a way to retain the championship.
That is just a select number of matches set for the card. There is also "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White, Darby Allin vs. Brody King, The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and much more.
For those wondering what time the show starts, we have you covered.
What time does AEW WrestleDream 2024 start?
The main card for AEW WrestleDream 2024 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on pay-per-view. This has been the usual start time for the main card of AEW pay-per-view events.
There will be a Zero Hour pre-show scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on all of AEW's social media channels. This will allow fans to catch up with storylines heading into WrestleDream, while also being able to watch some matches for free before the main card begins on pay-per-view.
WrestleDream will be available to stream on TrillerTV, PPV.com, and YouTube, while also being able to order through traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite.