Updated AFC Playoff Picture: Bills, Ravens reassert dominance, Chargers lurking in Week 9
By Mark Powell
There's still eight-plus week remaining as of this writing, but the AFC Playoff Picture is starting to come into focus. Thanks to impressive results from the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, we can start to piece together what a postseason field might look like, especially if the season ended today.
The season does not end on Sunday, of course. Rather, contending teams will have to wait each and every week for the fallout of a win, or in some cases a loss. Buffalo and Baltimore came up huge in Week 9, albeit in very different ways. The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins – now with Tua Tagovailoa back in the fold – in dramatic fashion thanks to a Tyler Bass game-winning 61-yard field goal. The Ravens, meanwhile, dominated the Denver Broncos, which received a wake-up call of their own, 41-10.
The Broncos loss was the Chargers gain, of course, as Los Angeles overtook their division rival for a Wild Card spot. Much is left to be decided with the NFL trade deadline lurking, but here is where things stand.
Updated AFC Playoff picture after Week 9: Bills, Ravens and Chargers all take advantage
The Ravens had the most dominant performance of Sunday's early slate. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns through the air while Derrick Henry added two more on the ground. Buffalo's narrow victory over Miami – a team which looks much different with a healthy Tagovailoa at the helm – should not be frowned upon, either.
Playoff seeding
Team
Record
No. 1
Kansas City Chiefs
7-0
No. 2
Buffalo Bills
7-2
No. 3
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-2
No. 4
Houston Texans
6-3
No. 5
Baltimore Ravens
6-3
No. 6
Los Angeles Chargers
5-3
No. 7
Denver Broncos
5-4
There is a lot of football to be played, but the AFC Wild Card race is shaping up to be a good one, as the Chargers and Broncos play in the same division. The Indianapolis Colts aren't far behind, and the Bengals could still make a late-season run.
AFC Wild Card standings after Week 9: Chargers take another step forward
It may only be Jim Harbaugh's first season, but the Chargers look like a different team without Brandon Staley ruining their chances on the sideline. Say what you want about Harbaugh, but his players love him and he surrounds himself with the right people. Harbaugh fell in love with Justin Herbert back when the QB was at Oregon. There's a reason for that.
Beyond the Chargers, the Broncos suffered a setback this week, which was a gift for the Colts, Bengals and even Jets, all of whom remain in the race.
Playoff seeding
Team
Record
No. 5
Baltimore Ravens
6-3
No. 6
Los Angeles Chargers
5-3
No. 7
Denver Broncos
5-4
The Colts are just a half-game behind Denver, as Sean Payton's team has yet to have a bye week. The Bengals are a full game back, but are one of the most-talented teams in the NFL at their very best.