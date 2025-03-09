Albert Pujols isn't as ready as he thinks to manage Cardinals or other MLB teams

Albert Pujols is ready to manage an MLB team tomorrow in his eyes, and as great as that would be for baseball, he's better off waiting his turn. Pujols deserves the right to manage a team that fits his own interests and expectations. The current managerial market is nonexistent, as all openings have been filled for the upcoming season.

Perhaps most importantly, while Pujols has seen extraordinary success of late with Leones del Escogido and was named manager of the Dominican Republic for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, he was also open enough in an interview with ESPN to point out his flaws.

Pujols struggled initially managing players who weren't as talented as he was at the big-league level, which is a common occurrence for MLB legends who try to become managers. While he admittedly made progress with this mindset, a stint with the DR team in the WBC would provide him with even more experience in this department.

"That's been the biggest challenge," Pujols said in regards to player development. "I've seen some things here you wouldn't believe."

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Albert Pujols might have to wait for the Cardinals or another managerial opening

Pujols claimed he received help from the heavens in relating to his LIDOM players, and helping them become the best versions of themselves.

"And then I felt that God really stopped me," Pujols said, placing his right hand over his chest. "I paused and I'm like, 'Hey, you can't expect these guys to make the play. You have to teach them. You have to be patient.' And I think that's something that has been huge, to be able to be patient. To be able to understand."

Pujols could receive opportunities in the years to come, especially if the loaded Dominican Republic roster shows out in the World Baseball Classic. Giving Pujols a chance to manage the likes of Juan Soto on the world baseball stage should pay dividends in the long run.

As for teams that will be interested in hiring a former star like Pujols, the list is limited. The St. Louis Cardinals, for one, could be up for the idea if they don't view their player development under Oli Marmol as sufficient. They could also hire Pujols as an assistant or hitting coach if he is open to the idea.

However, the list of Hall-of-Fame caliber players who become elite managers isn't long. Pujols will have to defy the odds in doing so. While teams appreciate his honesty in discussing his LIDOM experience, they will not rush the process. If front offices believe Pujols lacks experience or in-game decision making, they will ask him to wait.