Alex Bregman’s early review of Red Sox experience has Boston fans dreaming big

One of the most shocking deals of the entire offseason was Alex Bregman agreeing to a three-year contract worth $120 million to join the Boston Red Sox. After a little bit of drama regarding who would play third base for Alex Cora, things have settled in Boston, and Bregman has been a great addition to the team's lineup.

Bregman's short-term deal includes an opt-out clause after each of those three seasons, giving him the option to hit the market again and try to cash in the way he couldn't this past winter. However, given his start to 2025 and his most recent review of his current organization, Red Sox fans are starting to dream of Bregman forgoing free agency entirely.

Alex Bregman’s love for Boston could result in an extension

Since Bregman was reuniting with Cora, his old coach in Houston, it was expected that the third baseman would be able to hit the ground running in Boston. Turns out, he is really comfortable in a Red Sox uniform.

So far in 2025, Bregman is hitting .288 with two homers and 12 RBI, eye-popping numbers for a hitter who'd become known for his slow starts over the course of his career. Bregman has quickly become a fan favorite, and the feeling appears to be very much mutual.

Bregman was named American League Player of the Week and joined MLB Network for an interview on Wednesday. His high praise for the Red Sox so far has fans dreaming of a potential long-term extension.

“I love playing here,” Bregman said. “I can’t say enough good things about my teammates and the coaches here in the organization.”

It sure sounds like Bregman is more than comfortable in his current role and that is allowing him to play freely, resulting in major contributions. With Boston showing early on that they can compete in a loaded AL East division, Boston could commit to letting Bregman finish his career with the Red Sox. It will take a large paycheck to retain Bregman for that long, but if he is a key factor in winning, Boston will not hesitate to empty the bank on a player with such passion. Especially not with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. now out of the equation.