Amari Cooper seems pretty thrilled to no longer rack up missed targets from Deshaun Watson
The Buffalo Bills might not have made the biggest trade of the day on Tuesday, but an argument can be made that they made the most impactful deal of the day, acquiring Amari Cooper in a deal with the Cleveland Browns. Cooper is not Davante Adams, but he's a bonafide No. 1 receiver and is set to join a team in dire need of receiving help.
Bills Mafia, understandably, is thrilled with this trade. They didn't give up much at all to acquire a high-end wideout, giving Josh Allen the help he desperately needed. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bills fans aren't the only ones happy with this trade.
Cooper himself took to Instagram to express his opinion on the deal, and it's safe to say that he seems pretty thrilled that he is going from Deshaun Watson and the 1-5 Browns to Josh Allen and the 4-2 Bills.
Cooper's post was cryptic, but it certainly appears as if he's hinting at wanting to move or being stuck and rusting by playing with Watson and the Browns.
Nobody is more thrilled with Amari Cooper trade than the receiver himself
He might be paid like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but Watson has looked like one of, if not the worst quarterback in the league this season thus far, completing 61.3 percent of his throws for 1,020 yards and five touchdowns compared to three interceptions.
The Browns as a team rank dead last in the NFL, averaging 240.2 total yards of offense per game, and they rank 30th in the league, averaging 15.8 points per game. They have, by virtually any metric you look at, one of the worst offenses in the NFL, if not the worst. Their 1-5 record shows just that.
On the flip side, Josh Allen has completed 62.8 percent of his throws for 1,160 yards and 10 passing touchdowns without a single interception. He leads the NFL with a 79.3 QBR and has immense rushing upside as well. He has played like an MVP candidate for much of the season thus far, and that's without a legitimate No. 1 receiver. Cooper is a bonafide No. 1 option and should make Allen and this Bills offense which ranks seventh in points per game as of this writing, that much better.
To sum up, Cooper is going from the worst situation in the NFL to one of the best. He's going from one of the worst quarterbacks in the league to one of the best. Even weather-wise, it's not as if he's missing much by leaving Cleveland.
He seems thrilled by the trade, and anyone in his shoes would feel the same way.