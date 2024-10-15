The Bills won the AFC East trade war with the Jets by landing Amari Cooper
The Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup could not have been better, with two AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, set to play on national television. The winner of that game would be in first place in the division.
In a sloppy game, the Bills came out on top, improving to 4-2 on the year and gaining a two-game lead over the Jets. In response to the loss and their slow start, New York woke up on Tuesday morning and decided to finally end the Davante Adams saga, acquiring the disgruntled wide receiver in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
By making this deal, the Jets reunite Adams with longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and give themselves one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Adams joining Garrett Wilson. The Jets are better, but they still have a tough path to winning the AFC East over Buffalo. That path just became exponentially tougher with Buffalo, just hours after New York acquired Adams, pulling off a deal with the Cleveland Browns, landing Amari Cooper.
Cooper is not as good or as popular of a player as Adams is, but the Cooper acquisition for the Bills might've won them the AFC East trade war.
The Bills emerge as winners in AFC East trade war
Again, Davante Adams is the better player of the two receivers who were dealt, but there's one major thing to consider here. Which team needed a star wideout more?
The Jets offense has underperformed dramatically to begin the season, but is that because of a talent issue? Garrett Wilson, while he might not have the best chemistry with Aaron Rodgers yet, is an elite wideout in terms of talent. Mike Williams might not be fully healthy yet, but when he is, he's an unbelievable deep threat. Even Allen Lazard is tied for the NFL lead with five touchdown receptions.
Adding Adams is great, but how much better does this make the Jets? If Rodgers doesn't play better and the play-calling isn't improved, is their ceiling that much higher?
On the flip side, Buffalo's offense has been just fine, ranking seventh in the NFL averaging 27.5 points per game. Josh Allen has looked like an MVP candidate six weeks into the season, and James Cook, when healthy, has been running the ball pretty well. Their issue is their lack of wide receiver talent.
Khalil Shakir, a player who'd likely be the WR4 on the Jets, leads Buffalo with 249 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns. His 20 receptions is one less than Dalton Kincaid. Amari Cooper, even while playing with arguably the worst quarterback in the league, Deshaun Watson, has 24 receptions and 250 yards. Chances are, with a massive upgrade under center and him still being a clear WR1, Cooper's numbers will explode in Buffalo, and the Bills offense will be that much scarier.
Rodgers and Adams having their elite chemistry helps, and I'm not going to say Adams makes the Jets worse at all, but they did not have a talent issue. Buffalo did, and they just acquired a bonafide No. 1 receiver that they sorely lacked. Cooper is not Adams, but he's no slouch either. We saw what Stefon Diggs did with Josh Allen for several years. Even if Cooper's production isn't quite Diggs level, the Bills still fill a major void by acquiring him.
The Jets got better, and they got the better player of the two dealt, but the Bills filled a bigger hole, and got much better because of it.