Another ideal Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft landing spot doesn't love him back

Ashton Jeanty is probably the most exciting prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We can quibble over the merits of selecting a running back in the first round, but the Boise State junior was utterly electric en route to a second-place finish in Heisman voting. He put up 2,739 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns for the Broncos, averaging 7.0 yards per carry and 6.0 yards per reception.

The team that selects Jeanty will be in for a treat. From his statuesque stance in the backfield to his blinding quickness in open space, there will be plenty for fans to celebrate. He is going to render an immediate impact and rank among the very best running backs in football. That much is certain.

A lot of teams are expected to take interest in Jeanty, but few destinations stand out as a more logical fit than the Denver Broncos.

Bo Nix was incredible as a rookie, but his supporting cast often paled in comparison to other AFC contenders. The Broncos' primary weakness was their rushing attack. The collective of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie just did not produce consistent results on the ground.

Jeanty would change that dynamic in a jiffy, giving Denver a potent three-down back with game-breaking athleticism. That said, we can't be so sure the Broncos are sold on Jeanty based on general manager George Paton's latest comments.

Broncos signal desire to re-sign Javonte Williams, casting doubt on Ashton Jeanty interest

Paton did not shy away from noting the volume of quality running backs available in the draft, but he also mentioned the possibility of re-signing Javonte Williams. The Broncos' GM called Williams "one of the best pass protectors in the league" at 24 years old.

Regarding free-agent RB Javonte Williams, Broncos GM George Paton says, "There's a chance we bring Javonte back, and I think Javonte is one of the best pass protectors in the league. And I think he's -- he's still young and he's still ascending, another year removed from the… pic.twitter.com/mlHcKtkRqb — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 25, 2025

There's a world in which Denver drafts Jeanty and re-signs Williams, who fits a lot better as a change-of-pace option with blocking skills, rather than a primary back. That said, the Broncos should be weary of falling into the same trap Atlanta did with Bijan Robinson a couple years ago. The Falcons expensed the eighth overall pick on Robinson, a potentially generational running back talent, only to force him into an awkward timeshare with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

That issue was resolved in Robinson's sophomore campaign under a new play-caller, but the Broncos shouldn't invest in Jeanty unless the plan is to fully maximize his output. The shelf-life on running backs is historically short. If the plan isn't to fully unleash Jeanty as a three-down workhorse out of the gate, it's hard to make the case for drafting him in the first round.

FanSided's Cody Williams has Denver landing Jeanty with the 20th pick in his latest NFL mock draft. Colton Edwards' scouting report dubs Jeanty "arguably the most dynamic and well-rounded running back in the nation."

"Jeanty's elite contact balance, lower body strength, and leg drive enable him to power through in short-yardage situations and consistently break tackles at all levels of the field," Edwards writes. "His good burst and acceleration allow him to quickly separate from the first and second levels, allowing him to explode through the gaps. Multi-cut ability with good footwork and short-area quickness."

The Broncos would be meaningfully improving their short-term outlook with Jeanty in the mix, but drafting him and then handing a significant share of snaps to Javonte Williams would be counterintuitive, if not downright irresponsible. Denver needs other options in the backfield to ease Jeanty's workload, but the rookie needs to be putting 20-plus rushes on the board each and every week. That is the only reason to invest so highly in the RB position.