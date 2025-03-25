Anthony Davis’ rush job to help ailing Mavs is further indictment on Luka Doncic trade

On Monday night, Anthony Davis returned to the court after missing six weeks with an adductor strain. In 27 minutes, Davis scored 27 points and grabbed six rebounds on efficient 6-of-9 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-10 big man had a solid outing but didn't look like his dominant self.

This was just Davis' second game with the Mavericks after the infamous Luka Doncic-AD trade. In his first game, Davis had a stellar performance, notching 26 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists before re-injuring his adductor. All signs indicate that the Mavs rushed Davis back, which adds further concern to an already lackluster front office.

Subscribe to the Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don't like it, share it with an enemy!

Anthony Davis' age and injury history make his return concerning

A 31-year-old returning from an adductor is worrisome. Adductor injuries can be a nagging issue; Davis already re-injured it once during his Mavs' debut and could do so again. Moreover, this could lead to a more severe strain or similar injury. Davis has an extensive injury history, putting him at further risk for another injury, especially at this stage of his career.

With a 35-37 record, the Mavericks are fighting with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings for the final play-in seed. However, without Kyrie Irving, Dallas' upside is extremely limited. Securing a lottery pick is the better move for the Mavericks' future. Ultimately, the Mavericks have more to gain than lose by bringing Davis back this soon.

Covering up for the optics of the Luka trade could certainly be a factor in Davis' return. Perhaps Davis just needs a few games to shake off the rust and get back on track. Nevertheless, another injury is a key concern, especially accounting for Davis' injury history.

Even if the Mavs don't have much to gain, Davis returning to the court this year felt likely. The Mavericks have had so many injuries that they were at risk of having to forfeit games, and getting Davis back at some point felt necessary. Additionally, Davis openly discussed his desire to return amid rumors that he could be shut down for the season. Regardless, given his first game back and the nature of his injury, Dallas would have been wise to wait at least a few more games. After the Luka trade, it's natural to be skeptical of the Mavericks' decision-making, and if Davis gets re-injured, Dallas' front office will look even more irresponsible. With 10 games left in the season, only time will tell if the Mavericks truly made a mistake by bringing Davis back this soon.