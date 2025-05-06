Anthony Edwards beating Steph and Warriors would signal new NBA era

The video has gone viral. Anthony Edwards wanted to face the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green in the playoffs. Well, now his wish comes true. But after Edwards’ latest feat, speaking this into existence carries a lot more weight.

Just last week, Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves knocked off Luka Doncic and LeBron James in the first round as a No. 6 seed in the NBA playoffs. That’s one NBA legend off the board. Now Edwards can knock off a second in as many rounds when he faces Steph Curry.

If Edwards manages to take out two of the NBA’s most recognizable names in the same playoff series, we won’t have to ask anymore; Edwards will be the new face of the NBA. He will be leading the charge of the new era of NBA stars.

Anthony Edwards is gearing up to take over the NBA's future

The question has been asked several times over the last few years: Who will be the new face of the NBA? Despite what he says, Edwards is one playoff series away from reaching the top.

The new era of players — which features Edwards, Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and maybe Ja Morant as the nominees — is crowded. Each player has stayed in the conversation, and Tatum has a ring — but none have a surefire case.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated this season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA-best 68 wins this year. He’s been the talk of the NBA as the young Thunder squad look to finally get to the top and win the franchise’s first title.

But as good as Gilgeous-Alexander is, he doesn’t have the chance to do what Edwards does. Ant went toe-to-toe with James and Doncic and took the Los Angeles Lakers out in five games. He’s already becoming one of the league’s most likable players.

He talks a lot of trash, and he backs it up in the process. He is the star player that doesn’t just talk a big game, but plays it too. What makes this year better than any other year for Edwards, he truly evolved his game to fit the modern era of the NBA.

Edwards came into the league as an uber-athletic slasher. Now he’s a three-level scorer who’s one of the toughest matchups in the league. He improved his 3-point percentage from 35.7 percent to 39.5 percent this year and averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game.

In the postseason, he’s averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He’s doing exactly what a star player is supposed to do. The most important thing is he’s winning and beating the players who have dominated the NBA for decades.

Edwards has shown he’s not backing down to anyone. He has the killer mentality to not be stopped under any circumstances. That’s why with a playoff series win over Curry and the Warriors, it would be the baton pass from the old era to the new.

What Edwards is doing this year and postseason is exactly why he’s ready to be the face of the league. Even before this season, when Edwards exuded confidence at the Olympic games in France, while also humbly learning from the future Hall-of-Famers.

A playoff series win over the Warriors would prove just why he’s the perfect player to be the new face of the NBA once the current legends retire.