Anthony Edwards' form of leadership could backfire on Wolves quickly

Anthony Edwards deflected to his teammates, telling them he’s going to need them to step up if the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to take down the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Edwards is right to ask for help from his teammates in the series because it will take a team effort to beat the powerhouse Lakers. But this series should be less about the Timberwolves taking down the Lakers and more about Edwards establishing himself as the superstar he's on the doorstep of becoming.

He should be imploring his teammates to help him, but he should also be ready to take over the series. He’s the star of the Timberwolves’ squad and needs to play like it. Passiveness isn't how stars separate themselves from the pack.

Sure, he mentioned the Lakers are going to throw exotic defenses his way. But at the end of the day, Edwards is the superstar the Timberwolves chose to build around. Now is his chance to prove that, regardless of who’s guarding him and what the Lakers throw at him. Elite players are matchup-proof.

Anthony Edwards knows he has to lead this team, he’s just going about it the wrong way

This year, the one thing that’s been holding Edwards back is that he’s lacking the so-called clutch gene. At the end of the game, he wants the ball in his hands, but he seldom makes the play to win the game.

His numbers have jumped tremendously this season. He averaged 27.6 points per game, good enough for fourth in the league. He also is making a career-high 4.1 3-pointers per game with a career-high 39.5 3-point percentage.

"He's kinda humbly taken that step back to say, 'listen, this might not be the Ant series because I'm gonna need you guys because of how they're gonna play me' ... Making sure everyone is right there with him. Like kinda, all of us as one, getting to that goal, that finish line together,” Nickeil Alexander-Walker said, per Dane Moore’s X platform account.

No, this is the Ant series. In fact, every series the Timberwolves play with Edwards available needs to be the Ant series. That’s the type of player he needs to be, regardless of who’s guarding him and how they’re guarding him.

Ant wants to be the star of the team, and a superstar in the league. That means not shying away from the moment. All the great players know how to embrace the challenge and embrace being the star. Edwards isn’t shying away from the moment, and being a good teammate is always a good idea; but this, and all other series, need to revolve around Ant.