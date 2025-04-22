Anthony Edwards joyfully throws massive shade at Lakers crowd for Game 2

Anthony Edwards is not exactly my favorite person. He’s a young person with sudden money, and with some proclivities, and some views outwardly expressed towards LGBTQ+ people that I’m still not sure have ever been properly addressed. It kind of sours me on the whole Anthony Edwards experience

But if you’re not worried about that for your own reasons or lack thereof, Anthony Edwards, great! He’s a fantastic person to just listen to. If you want a quote for a story, it seems like you don’t have to wait long. Even before playing in the league, he had an air about him that made one hope that one day his game could match his self-belief.

To his credit, he’s made it. The Minnesota Timberwolves chose him as their No. 1 over former unanimous rookie of the year Karl-Anthony Towns. There have been times when Ant has been in conversations as the future face of the league because for some reason that person has to be American in big 2025. He has that going for him, at the very least. He plays strong defense, and his dunks shatter dams.

So yeah, he’s very good, he’s very self-confident. He will say words he believes, and if Ant believes in anything, it’s Ant.

What did Anthony Edwards say about the Lakers?

You can listen to the comments here, but what it came down to was the line about the atmosphere of playing against the Lakers in Los Angeles “Atmosphere like this, it's easy for me man. I've played in Denver man, Denver is a tough place to play in on the road. So, I mean, it was nothing.”

In listening to the comments, it didn’t sound like he was trying to anger anyone. This just happened to be massive shade at the LA fans. So uh, LA fans, if you don’t want to be called out like this, take out a loan, buy some playoff tickets, and yell really loud. It’s easy.

As mentioned in the comments of the Reddit post, maybe it was a slight allusion to the atmospheric pressure at which Denver home games are played. But uh. Your mileage may vary.