25-under-25: Anthony Edwards is the present and future face of the NBA

By Lior Lampert
Roughly a year later, a lot has changed for Anthony Edwards -- in a good way. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar has continued his evolution and upward ascension to NBA elitism, including his first trip to the Western Conference Finals. However, this summer, he expanded his reach to an international level at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.
Fresh off leading the Timberwolves to their second Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history and first in a quarter-century, Edwards played in the Olympics. He joined Team USA's historically stacked squad, "The Avengers."
Despite being littered with decorated hoopers, Edwards was a focal point of the red, white and blue's quest for a gold medal. On a global scale, it was made abundantly clear that the 23-year-old not only belonged but is rapidly becoming a legitimate needle-mover and icon.
Edwards averaged 12.8 points per game throughout the Olympics, which ranked fourth among his American teammates. Impressively, he did so while shooting 68 percent from within the arc and 48 percent of his threes. Moreover, the standout guard's two-way prowess was on full display, clamping up his transnational foes.
Already becoming a household name, Edwards' performance in the Olympics grew his worldwide reach and cemented his status as an upper-echelon NBA player. Yet, he remarkably showed that he still has room for growth, given the combination of age and immense talent. At this rate, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick is quickly becoming the present and future of the league.
Last season, Edwards vaulted from All-Star to MVP candidate. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points per game, adding 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals. What makes the gaudy box score numbers even more remarkable is how efficiently he did it, posting .461/.357/.836 shooting splits. His efforts were instrumental to the Timberwolves earning the third seed in the West and their eventual Conference Finals run.
Coming into the Association, Edwards wasn't the best three-point marksman, though he had a propensity for letting it fly from deep. During his one year at Georgia, the ex-Bulldog made a meager 29.4 percent of his 7.7 nightly attempts long-distance attempts in college. Since then, you can tell there's been an emphasis on rectifying his shot, demonstrated by the dramatically improved percentages.
Getting more consistent from downtown has allowed the rest of Edwards' offensive game to shine. His being a threat on all three levels of the floor has given him more space to exploit his jump-out-the-gym athleticism. At 6-foot-4, he possesses breathtaking verticality, and it's turned him into a walking highlight reel -- on both sides of the court.
While Edwards may be slightly undersized, his stocky frame and physical traits make him a defensive chess piece. He has the quickness to stay in front of guards, plus the strength and leaping ability to punch above his weight class.
With a relentless motor and 6-foot-9 wingspan, Edwards utilizes his constant activity and length to disrupt passing lanes and pick people's pockets. By doing so, he synchronously creates additional opportunities for his squad, making life harder for opponents.
A bowling ball of energy, Edwards is constantly in attack mode. Albeit normal for a youngster like him, he can sometimes complicate things for himself and the Timberwolves, particularly on offense. His sheer determination is welcomed, but not when it reaches a point of forcing the issue. Still, you can't knock the kill-or-be-killed mindset.
Speaking of Edwards' aggressiveness, he uses it to be a big-game player who rises to the occasion. His amazing ability to be prepared for the moment, relish it and elevate his play/intensity when the stakes get raised is uncanny. The All-NBA guard has shown signs of being the ultimate competitor.
As Edwards continues scratching the surface of the height of his powers, he's finding ways to elevate his peers. The Timberwolves' face of the franchise is a top-tier isolation-scoring machine. Nonetheless, "Ant-Man" is using the defensive attention required to contain him to create looks for his teammates, continuously improved as a playmaker/facilitator,
When it's time to get buckets, Edwards can do so in various ways. He does an incredible job of creating separation with his ball-handling and footwork. Furthermore, he combines those skills with great patience, lulling defenders to sleep with head fakes, dribble moves and pivoting until he gets to his spot(s).
A blur in transition, players should avoid taking a charge on Edwards if they can help it. His absurd explosiveness and nasty crossover are hard to stop, especially with a head of steam.
There aren't many things Edwards can't do on the basketball court, most notably as a scorer. His excellent touch in the mid-range enables him to use the backboard to his advantage. Additionally, he works well coming off pick and rolls and does a good job of seeking out cutting lines and taking advantage of them. Plus, having tremendous strength and balance enables him to fight through contact amongst the trees in the paint.
Overall, Edwards is a budding superstar with a well-documented bubbly personality. His on-court contributions and off-court personality give him a long runway as the next (and current) big thing.
