Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
Arsenal's Tuesday outing in the Carabao Cup vs. Newcastle didn't exactly go as they would have hoped — suffering a 2-0 defeat which leaves them with a lot to do in the second leg if they want to be within touching distance of a medal. After the game, Arteta had some criticism for the match ball, by Puma, insinuating that it was inclined to sky over the bar Jabulani-style and was therefore the culprit concerning his team's many missed chances.
Excuses aside, Arsenal aren't likely to repeat their midweek mistakes on Sunday, January 12, against Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd round.
As disheartening as it is, in the immediate aftermath of a game, to have taken 23 chances and only registered three on target — that bitterness comes with the glinting silver lining that a team of Arsenal's quality will start to not only put those chances on target, but in the back of the net. Gabriel Martinelli's rifled finish that met the post will hit its mark, and Martin Ødegaard's top-of-the-box bomb won't balloon into the stands.
Arsenal have been title contenders for years. But the frustration of not having secured any silverware since their 2020 FA Cup victory, unless you count — and Arteta certainly does — the FA Community Shield that kicked off the 2020-21 season, could impact the team's posture on Sunday. Despite it being only the 3rd round, this feeling coupled with the identity of their opponents will turn the dial, however slightly, for them in terms of pressure as the second half of the league and cup seasons heat up.
Are Manchester United on their way up?
Ruben Amorim hasn't had what anyone would call a "banner-start" since replacing Erik ten Hag as the manager of Manchester United. But after his side's impressive showing, and resulting draw, against Premier League-leading Liverpool — is it possible that he's finally righted the ship for the Red Devils? They were, seemingly, a team reborn against their rivals on Jan. 5. The technical ability and inclinations of United's players were not altogether different, but their tenacity and willingness to work as a unit proved to be a revelation. Every press was coordinated, and loose balls were seized upon with a fervor that anyone who has been following the team will not have been used to seeing.
Sitting 12th in the Premier League table, with no EFL Cup and no European football on the calendar for the rest of the season, Manchester United will see the FA Cup as an opportunity to walk away with something in another year that seemed likely to completely overrun them. But that pressure could cut in either direction.
Arsenal vs. Manchester United news, predicted lineup and score
Both sides have a relative few — but impactful — injuries going into Sunday's cup clash.
For Arsenal, they continue to be without star boy Bukayo Saka. Defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu both remain out as well, each with a knee injury. But the biggest injury is that of a player who, at the start of the season, wouldn't have been on most radars. Youngster Ethan Nwaneri, who scored in the 17th minute against Brighton, is sidelined with a muscle injury that he picked up only a few minutes after rippling the back of the net. Arteta has been characteristically vague about a return timeline, but we can expect Nwaneri not to be rushed back in the interest of caution.
Manchester United, meanwhile, haven't added any players to their list of those injured — which currently includes Mason Mount, Victor Lindelöf, and Luke Shaw. Marcus Rashford is being eyed by a number of clubs both at home and abroad and is therefore likely to sit out on Sunday, so as to not pick up a knock that would interfere with any potential move.
Arsenal predicted line up: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli
Manchester United predicted line up: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Diallo, Fernandes, Højlund
Predicted Score: Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- Location: Emirates Stadium — London , England
- Watch: ESPN+
Kickoff for the match is 10:00 a.m. ET, on Sunday, Jan. 12. The game will be streaming exclusively on ESPN+.