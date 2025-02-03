Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Man City?
Arsenal avenged their 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Etihad Stadium earlier in the season — when John Stones equalised in added time. At the Emirates, Mikel Arteta's side fired on all cylinders as they defeated City 5-1. The match also allowed many Arsenal players to have the last laugh on Erling Haaland in what is becoming the Premier League's most fearsome rivalry.
Arsenal–Man City Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
David Raya (GK): 7
Made two impressive stops in the first half but could do nothing about Erling Haaland's goal.
Jurrien Timber (RB): 7
Excellent with and without the ball, except for a foul on Savinho, which resulted in Timber picking up a yellow card.
William Saliba (CB): 7
Kept Haaland quiet for much of the game. However, Saliba did lose him, which allowed the Norwegian to score from a header.
Gabriel Magalhaes (CB): 8
Haaland cheekily threw the ball into the back of Gabriel's head after Stones scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad. This was clearly on the Brazilian's mind as he celebrated in Haaland's face when Martin Odegaard scored the opening goal. Along with Saliba, Gabriel denied Haaland getting a grip on the match.
Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB): 9
Scored to put Arsenal 3-1 up and celebrated by copying Haaland's meditating celebration. The 18-year-old should be on Thomas Tuchel's radar for the next England roster. His initials are MLS, but it will be a long time before we see him playing in Major League Soccer.
Midfielders
Thomas Partey (CDM): 8
Just a minute after Haaland had equalised, Partey fired in from outside the box to retain the lead for the Gunners. The midfielder did well to gain possession from a wayward Phil Foden pass in the build-up to his goal.
Declan Rice (CM): 9
Rice was everywhere in this match as he dictated its flow. He assisted with the goals of both Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. He was also involved in the lead-up to Martin Odegaard's goal.
Martin Odegaard (CM): 8
Odegaard tapped in from close range to give the Gunners the lead. It would have been difficult for him to see his club teammates make fun of his international colleague Haaland. However, Odegaard led by example as captain.
Forwards
Gabriel Martinelli (RW): 7
Martinelli did put the ball in the back of the net, but it was disallowed for offside. The Brazilian then set up Kai Havertz's goal late on. He is filling in well for the injured Bukayo Saka.
Kai Havertz (CF): 8
Unselfishly squared the ball to Odegaard for their opening goal. Havertz did miss a golden opportunity in the first half but made amends by scoring after the break.
Leandro Trossard (LW): 7
Trossard made a great interception to a Manuel Akanji pass that led to Odegaard's goal. The Belgian worked tirelessly, and his pressing was fantastic.
Substitutes
- Ethan Nwaneri, 8/10
- Mikel Merino, N/A
- Riccardo Calafiori, N/A
- Raheem Sterling, N/A