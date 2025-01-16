Arsenal player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Tottenham?
With Liverpool dropping points in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest this week, Arsenal kept their title hopes alive by coming from a goal down to defeat bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates. The Gunners are now just four points off the leaders Liverpool in the Premier League.
Arsenal still have difficult league fixtures approaching, with ties against Aston Villa and Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side also have Champions League games and their EFL Cup semi-final second leg, in which they are 2-0 down against Newcastle United.
Arsenal–Tottenham Premier League player ratings
Below, we're rating the Arsenal players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
David Raya (GK): 7
Raya made a great save to deny Dejan Kulusevski from close range. However, he could do nothing about Heung-Min Son's effort that took a wicked deflection and gave Spurs the lead against the run of play.
Jurrien Timber (RB): 7
Timber kept Son quiet for most of the night, apart from the Spurs captain's goal — which came from a set-piece.
William Saliba (CB): 6
Saliba could have done better to stop Son's goal. The Tottenham player was allowed too much space, and when Saliba closed him down, the Arsenal defender turned his back.
Gabriel (CB): 7
Gabriel scored the winner in the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the season. His main contribution was in the opposition's box again, where he forced Dominic Solanke into scoring his own goal, which brought the Gunners level.
Myles Lewis-Skelly (LB): 7
The 18-year-old performed superbly and was given a great reception by the Arsenal fans when he came off for Oleksandr Zinchenko late on.
Midfielders
Thomas Partey (CDM): 7
Had a great battle with Yves Bissouma, and it was he whom Partey intercepted the ball off in the build-up to Leandro Trossard's winner.
Declan Rice (CM):7
An all-action performance from Rice. He is becoming great from set-pieces, as it was Rice's delivery from a corner that led to Solanke putting the ball in the back of his net.
Martin Odegaard (CM): 7
The Arsenal captain led by example and set up Trossard's goal that won the game.
Forwards
Raheem Sterling (RW): 6
With Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri both injured, Sterling finally got the opportunity to start a game. However, he appeared to lack confidence and often chose the safe option when in possession. Sterling did help Timber out defensively to ensure Son did not impact the game. The former England player was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli after 61 minutes.
Kai Havertz (CF): 6
Havertz worked hard but was not that much of a threat. The German had a good chance with a header but put it straight at Antonin Kinsky. Havertz is in danger of losing his place if Arsenal can bring in another center-forward in the transfer window.
Leandro Trossard (LW): 7
Missed a great chance early on but made up for it by netting the winning goal from the edge of the box. Trossard has recently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but demonstrated his importance to the Gunners.
Substitutes
- Gabriel Martinelli, 6/10
- Kieran Tierney, 6/10
- Oleksandr Zinchenko, N/A
- Mikel Merino, N/A