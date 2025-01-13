Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Mason Auman
The North London Derby is one of those matchups that inspires punditry like "form is out the window" on pregame broadcast panels and predictions. There's a great deal of truth in the notion that emotions can carry the result of a derby or rivalry game, "who wants it more" tipping the scales in a contest with razor-thin margins. But at some point, those margins become less thin. And recent "form," while possibly less relevant on its own accord, indicates something much more important — the quality of the team.
While Tottenham Hotspur have endured a season of relatively poor form, sitting 12th in the table on 24 points — Arsenal have stuck to their winning ways, mostly.
Despite sitting second in the Premier League table, on 40 points, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are entering Wednesday's match with frustration. The Gunners are on the ropes in their Carabao Cup semi-final - having gone down 2-0 to Newcastle in the first leg of the tie — and were promptly knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United in the subsequent game. Arsenal's last Premier League outing resulted in a draw. But if they want to close the gap on Liverpool, 1 point on Wednesday won't be enough.
The last time Arsenal took the field — in their FA Cup clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Jan. 12 — they were beaten on penalties. But they will feel that the game was lost before both sides lined up for spot kicks. After Gabriel equalized for the Gunners in the 63rd minute, only 10 minutes after Bruno Fernandes had given United the lead, Arteta's men were in pole position. The score was 1-1 and United were down to 10 men as a consequence of Diogo Dalot being sent off for his second yellow card. But Arsenal's wastefulness in front of goal cost them.
As was the case in their loss to Newcastle, Arsenal had a glut of chances — this time, 26 of them. But only seven were registered on target. They dominated possession, with 71 percent, and completed 656 passes (to United's 291). All of that is to say, you can't win a soccer game if you don't score. Unless Arsenal can convert their chances against Spurs, they'll leave the Emirates frustrated again.
Is it "do or die" for Ange Postecoglou?
While, as evidenced by the almost-successes and ultimate failures of the past five seasons, Tottenham Hotspur's problems run much deeper than the managerial dugout, it's unlikely their ownership will see it that way. Good result against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup aside, Spurs have been on a run of poor form, even by the lackluster standards set in the first half of their season. Four league points, out of a possible 15, in the last five games is not good enough for a squad with so much quality, and the associated price tags.
Postecoglou fielded the first team against non-league side Tamworth F.C. in their weekend FA Cup fixture, and it still took an own-goal in extra time to get them going. Spurs left the Lamb Ground with a 3-0 win, but it's shocking that a lineup featuring Timo Werner, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson — and later Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke — would need 101 minutes to put the ball in the back of the net against an opposition mostly made up of part-time players (no disrespect to Tamworth, who played brilliantly and surely earned one or two lower league call-ups for the standouts in their squad).
At some point, Tottenham need results. To be closer to relegation than the top five, just over halfway through the Premier League season, will be unacceptable to the fans and the organization. But a big statement against their North London rivals could give them the boost they need to turn things around and edge their way into a European spot before the season's end.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur news, predicted lineup and score
Arsenal are, at the moment, plagued by injuries — particularly in the back line. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu continue to sit out while recovering from knee injuries, while both right-backs Jurien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori are questionable for Wednesday with a knee and thigh injury, respectively. Things don't get any better further up the pitch — Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, and Gabriel Jesus are all sidelined as well. They'll be greatly missed with Arsenal desperate for better-quality finishing.
Tottenham's list of those injured is no shorter. Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie remain out until February. All of Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Richarlison will be sidelined as well, but with return dates in the near future. Finally, Rodrigo Bentancur, who took a nasty fall and had to be carried off the pitch against Liverpool, is confirmed to have sustained "only" a concussion, a relief considering how dire his condition seemed at the time of the incident. He is on his way back, but will not be rushed.
Arsenal predicted line up: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard, Rice, Partey, Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli
Tottenham Hotspur predicted line up: Kinský, Porro, Drăgușin, Gray, Spence, Bergvall, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski, Solanke, Son
Predicted Score: Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham.
How to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Emirates Stadium — London, England
- Watch: Peacock
Kickoff for the match is 3:00 p.m. ET, on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The game will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.