Ashton Jeanty was as angry as everybody else about Heisman Trophy snub
One of the most contentious Heisman Trophy races in college football history came to a close on Saturday night, and when the dust settled, it was Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter narrowly taking home of the trophy over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
All season long, Hunter and Jeanty had been going at it — as had their fans both online and over the airwaves. Hunter's corner argued that he was a player the sport had literally never seen before, not just dabbling on both sides of the ball but playing both ways full-time while excelling at both cornerback and wide receiver. Jeanty's corner, meanwhile, argue that Hunter's play had been inflated by his reputation (and by friendly voices in the media), while the Broncos star was busy putting up the best season for a running back this side of Barry Sanders.
The results of the final vote hardly did anything to settle matters; if anything, it just poured a can of gasoline on the controversy (and raised questions about just who is allowed to vote for the sport's greatest individual honor). And after Jeanty himself weighed in, that controversy won't be dying down anytime soon.
Ashton Jeanty thinks he deserved Heisman Trophy over Travis Hunter
Meeting with the media after Hunter's win, Jeanty didn't take the low road, but he also didn't shy away from speaking his mind. He thought his performance this season was worthy of the Heisman, and he's going to use it as motivation ahead of Boise State's College Football Playoff run.
"I really felt like I should've walked away with the award, but kudos to Travis for winning," Jeanty told said Saturday. "But yeah, it's simple as that. Work harder, go harder."
Jeanty is well within his rights to call this one like he sees it. Overlooked out of high school, he's worked himself into the best running back in the country, shouldering a ridiculous workload and taking on eight- and even nine-man boxes determined to slow him down. He did it against top competition (just ask Oregon what it thought after Jeanty put 192 yards and three touchdowns on the Ducks in Eugene) and he did it week in and week out, putting up at least 127 yards in every game despite battling several injuries down the stretch of the season. Given all the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into his football career, he's earned the right to (respectfully) say that he thinks he's the best player in the country.
Of course, that won't overturn the results of the vote. But it could well have an impact on determining the national title, at least if Jeanty has anything to say about it.
"There's a lot more to come," he told reporters. "This isn't the end, this is just the beginning. So I just have to do that much more to get the things that I want."