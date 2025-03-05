Aston Villa player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Club Brugge?

Aston Villa are all but through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League after defeating Club Brugge 3-1 away from home in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. The match looked to be heading for a draw, but two late goals for Unai Emery's side secured a vital advantage going into the second leg at Villa Park next week.

Club Brugge–Aston Villa Champions League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Aston Villa players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Emiliano Martinez (GK): 7

Maxim De Cuyper beat the World Cup-winning goalkeeper. However, Martinez made great stops to deny Chemsdine Talbi and Raphael Onyedika.

Axel Disasi (RB): 5

Disasi was beaten too easily by Christos Tzolis, who set up De Cuyper's goal. He was replaced by Matty Cash, who won the penalty from which Marco Asensio scored.

Ezri Konsa (CB): 7

Konsa, along with his center-back partner Tyrone Mings, helped keep Ferran Jutgla quiet for much of the evening.

Tyrone Mings (CB): 9

Mings had a much better evening than he did against Brugge in the league phase of the competition, where he stupidly handled the ball in his penalty area. The England defender headed down to Leon Bailey, who scored Villa's opener. Mings then made a phenomenal clearance off the line to prevent Hans Vanaken from getting on the scoresheet.

Lucas Digne (LB): 7

Digne defended well and had his work cut out against the skilful Talbi.

Midfielders

John McGinn (CDM): 6

Villa's captain put in a disciplined performance. However, he was taken off for Jacob Ramsey after 64 minutes as Villa looked to win the game.

Youri Tielemans (CDM): 8

Bailey scored from Tielemans's long pass that was flicked on by Mings. The former Anderlecht midfielder did very well in what was a hostile atmosphere for him.

Morgan Rogers (CAM): 8

Rogers should have given Ollie Watkins a fantastic through ball, but his pass was intercepted by Brandon Mechele, and Brugge then went down the other end to score. However, Rogers made amends by putting the cross in that Mechele deflected in for an own-goal.

Forwards

Leon Bailey (RW): 8

Bailey gave Villa the lead after just three minutes with a powerful effort from the edge of the box. However, the Jamaican was taken off after 64 minutes and replaced by Boubacar Kamara.

Ollie Watkins (CF): 6

Watkins was always a presence up front and would have been more effective had he had better service. He was replaced by Lamare Bogarde in added time.

Marcus Rashford (LW): 6

Rashford had an effort from a tight range saved by Simon Mignolet. He linked up well with his teammates but needs to start adding goals to his Villa account. Asensio replaced him after 64 minutes and sealed the victory from the penalty spot.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio, 8/10

Jacob Ramsey, 7/10

Matty Cash, 8/10

Boubacar Kamara, 7/10