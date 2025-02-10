Aston Villa player ratings: Who stood out in the win vs. Tottenham?
Aston Villa knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup in a comfortable 2-1 win at Villa Park. The scoreline flattered Spurs and Unai Emery's side should have scored more — especially as they subbed on Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio for their debuts.
Aston Villa–Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup player ratings
Below, we're rating the Aston Villa players on a scale of 1 to 10.
Goalkeeper and defenders
Emiliano Martinez (GK): 7
Rushed out of his box when called upon and denied Son Heung-min from close range. Martinez would have been disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet when Mathys Tel scored in added time. However, the Spurs player's goal was little more than a consolation.
Andres Garcia (RB): 7
Garcia had a disappointing debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers — where he was taken off at half time. However, he was much more impressive in his second game for Villa.
Boubacar Kamara (CB): 7
The defensive-midfielder is filling in well at center-back in the absence of Tyrone Mings.
Ezri Konsa (CB): 6
Unfortunately, Konsa had to come off after just 27 minutes due to injury. His replacement, Lamare Bogarde, did well but could have been tighter to Tel to prevent the Frenchman from scoring.
Lucas Digne (LB): 7
Digne was involved in the buildup to Villa's opening goal and was solid throughout.
Midfielders
John McGinn (CDM): 7
McGinn dominated the midfield and was disciplined when helping out his defenders. He also passed the ball about excellently to contribute to Villa attacks.
Youri Tielemans (CDM): 7
With McGinn sitting deep, Tielemans was able to get forward often. He attempted a shot on goal from range but put it wide. The midfielder scored the winning goal for Leicester City in the FA Cup final in 2021 — his experience will be key if Villa are to progress in the tournament.
Morgan Rogers (CAM): 8
Rogers set up Jacob Ramsey to score in the very first minute. He then secured the victory with a tap-in during the second half. Rogers was involved in so many of Villa's attacks that he should have got more goals and assists.
Forwards
Leon Bailey (RW): 8
Bailey had an effort on goal saved by Antonin Kinsky. He also played Donyell Malen in, who crossed the ball which Rogers eventually bundled in for Villa's second. Bailey was replaced by Asensio who had an impressive cameo with some skilful touches.
Donyell Marlen (CF): 7
With Ollie Watkins injured, Emery gave Marlen—who is predominantly a winger—the opportunity to play upfront. Marlen missed some great chances but was involved in doubling Villa's lead. He was replaced by Rashford — who looked re-energised and happy after finally leaving Manchester United.
Jacob Ramsey (LW): 8
Ramsey fired Villa ahead early on but should have added to his tally with the chances that fell to him. Villa's attack looked like they were enjoying themselves — especially when Asensio and Rashford came on.
Substitutes
- Lamare Bogarde, 7/10
- Marcus Rashford, 7/10
- Marco Asensio, 7/10
- Ian Maatsen, N/A