Astros should be furious about latest Nolan Arenado trade rumors
By Austin Owens
After four seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and five-time Silver Slugger Nolan Arenado finds himself on the trading block. St. Louis is looking to get younger and cheaper ahead of what figures to be something of a rebuilding year, and Arenado doesn't exactly jive with that mission. Plus, entering his age-34 season, he doesn't seem thrilled at the prospect of another year missing out on the postseason.
The third baseman is under contract with the Cardinals for the next three seasons, and they won't come cheap. But there are several teams across the league that would be willing to take on that contract in order to acquire a player of Arenado’s caliber. However, if chasing a championship is his strategy, Arenado’s alleged “preferred destination” may not make the most sense — especially to Astros fans.
Red Sox emerging as favorites to land Arenado
With the Houston Astros likely losing third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, it seemed like Arenado would be an ideal fit. Houston would get a ready-made Bregman replacement, while Arenado would get to play for a franchise that's been arguably the most successful in the sport over the last decade. But when the time came, Arenado exercised his full no-trade clause to block a trade to the Astros, a move that seemed to be a pretty clear rebuke of the state of the franchise under GM Dana Brown.
That forced the Cardinals to pivot elsewhere, and after weeks of waiting, a new suitor has emerged: the Boston Red Sox, who according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo are "a preferred destination — if notthe preferred destination — for Arenado". The Red Sox have had a busy offseason, improving their starting rotation significantly with the additions of Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. And now Craig Breslow is turning his attention to the team's lineup, which could really use a right-handed bat.
Boston still has Rafael Devers at the hot corner, and if Arenado was dealt to the Red Sox he would likely have to change positions and move across the infield to first base. For this move to make sense, the Red Sox may have to find a trade partner for Triston Casas. And yet, despite all that shuffling, Arenado would still rather head to Boston than Houston. Which begs the question: Why?
While the Red Sox have improved their team by acquiring more pitching, even with Arenado in the lineup their offense may not be enough to carry them deep into the playoffs. Houston seems like a much better fit for Arenado, but for whatever reason it appears that he is avoiding the Astros at all costs.