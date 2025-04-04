Austin Riley sets tone the rest of the lineup should follow amid Braves’ awful start

If you would have told any Major League Baseball fan that the Atlanta Braves would be the only winless team in baseball one week into the 2025 season, they would have laughed in your face. But the improbable has happened and Atlanta is heading into a weekend series against the Miami Marlins with a depressing 0-7 record.

Atlanta has played the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers so far, so it’s not like their schedule has been easy. Still, going winless is inexcusable. And the biggest factor? An almost total inability to score runs, with nearly every big name struggling at the plate right now. After the team's latest loss, a walk-off gut punch in L.A., one of those superstars has decided to take ownership of his struggles — and there are others who should follow.

Austin Riley tries to light a fire under Braves lineup amid slow start

On paper, Brian Snitker has the luxury of filling out one of the most dangerous lineup cards in all of baseball. Unfortunately for him, production does not come from one’s name alone. Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna are supposed to be the run-producers for the Atlanta offense, especially with Ronald Acuña Jr. not yet back, and so far they have done quite the opposite.

Combined, these three hitters are 10-for-65 on the season (.154 average) and have hit only one homer. The only bright spot this trio has to offer is that Ozuna leads all of baseball with 13 walks, but that is not a sufficient amount of production to offer. Riley sounded off on his individual struggles and recognizes that he needs to be better for his team.

“From a personal standpoint, it’s honestly embarrassing what I’ve displayed offensively and I’ve got a lot of work to do," Riley told reporters this week, courtesy of The Athletic's Dave O'Brien. "From an offensive standpoint, there’s no excuses. It’s embarrassing. With the bases loaded, one out, no excuses, I got to get it done,”

Riley has one homer on the season but is an underwhelming 3-for-27 at the plate. The Braves signed him to be their franchise third baseman for the foreseeable future and are paying him $22 million this season. Riley knows he is a key part to the Braves’ success. Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson should feel the same, because Atlanta will only find its way out of this mess if its more important players start carrying their share of the load.