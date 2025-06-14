Baker Mayfield’s new target already has Mike Evans buzzing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are quietly building a championship-contending offense and loading Baker Mayfield up with weapons all over the field. The latest addition, via April’s NFL Draft, in Emeka Egbuka is already catching Mike Evans’ attention. He’s drawing interesting comparisons, but equally shedding light on the impact he can have on this offense.

“He looks like a running back, but I mean, he catches like Chris Godwin," Evans said about Egbuka, per an NFL.com story.

Meaning Egbuka is built like a bruiser with quickness, agility and speed while having elite catching ability and turning short-yardage plays into big gains. It’s a skillset every offense loves to have and is the best friend of a quarterback. This offense is loaded with weapons all around the field.

This Tampa Bay offense is looking to compete for a Super Bowl title once again and now Mayfield has no excuse offensively to get this team on track.

Baker Mayfield has the arsenal to cook up an MVP-caliber season

Here are the weapons Mayfield has at his disposal ahead of the 2025 season: Evans, Egbuka, Bucky Irving, Jalen McMillan and Chris Godwin (when he returns from his injury). There’s no reason why he shouldn’t have an MVP-worthy season.

Mayfield had the best season of his NFL career, statistically speaking, last year. In fact, his best two seasons of his career have been in Tampa Bay. They invested in him by extending him, but they also invested in him by giving him more than enough playmakers around him.

He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2024, which was the third and tied for second, respectively, while missing Evans for a few games and even missing Godwin for a good part of the season. Now, the entire receiving core should be healthy with a lot of depth.

In his first season with the Bucs, Irving rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll have a big impact on the offense again this season. This offense has more than enough options for Mayfield to go to.

That’s why he has no excuse but to have an even better year than he did in 2024. The Bucs are built to be a force in the NFC. The way they’ve built this offense is proof of that. Evans already sees how impactful Egbuka can be in Tampa Bay. He’s just one of the weapons. Imagine if everyone else has a standout season around him, too.