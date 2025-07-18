Bandits clinch spot in AUSL championship after win over Volts in Round Rock opener

The Bandits defeated the Volts 8-7 after a back-and-forth slugfest in the opening game of the Round Rock series at Dell Diamond Thursday, July 17. The game was the first of four games where the two Athletes Unlimited Softball League squads clash on the Texas-tough dirt for four days.

Two teams, five home runs, four pitching changes — one action-packed night of AUSL

Although the Bandits ended up with the victory, the posse had a rough start in the first two innings when Volts pitcher Rachel Garcia struck out first baseman Danielle Gibson-Whorton while the fielders kept the opposing batters away from first aside from two walks. As the Bandits began scoreless, the Volts led 2-0 after third baseman Jessi Warren homered to right field.

The Bandits found their groove in the third inning when left fielder Morgan Zerkle smacked her own dinger to right center. After shortstop Skylar Wallace stole second, a single from Gibson-Whorton scored Wallace the second run for the Bandits that tied the game 2-2. When the Volts returned on deck and Emily Kennedy stepped into the circle to relieve Bandits pitcher Odicci Alexander, left fielder Amanda Lorenz hammered the electric crew's second homer that put them back in the lead at 3-2.

After striking out Bandits catcher Mary Iakopo in the fourth inning, Garcia was relieved by Payton Gottshall. The Bandits baserunners Wallace, Zerkle, and right fielder Bella Dayton had the bases loaded for second baseman Erin Coffel to swing the bat and take the lead as Wallace and Zerkle reached the home plate, followed by Gibson-Whorton doubling to make the score 5-3.

The fifth inning saw the Volts reclaim the lead after a two-RBI single by centerfielder Ciara Briggs that tied the game 5-5, followed by a second Bandits pitching change to Lexi Kilfoyl. A double to the left field by pinch hitter Erika Piancastelli earned Lorenz her second run of the night, once again putting the Volts ahead 6-5.

The bombing and slugging continued for both teams in the sixth inning, beginning with Wallace smacking a triple homer that sprung the Bandits back in the lead at 8-6. After the Volts made a second pitching change where Sam Show subbed for Gottshall, Lorenz was back on deck for her second home run and the last of the game, cutting the run deficit to one.

Neither team gave up any more further runs in the seventh inning, while the Bandits held on to the lead during the frenetic tussle. Kilfoyl tossed the final strikeout to Volts right fielder Danieca Coffey, ending the game on an 8-7 victory for the Bandits.

Bandits bound for postseason, Volts fall out of contention

So far in the season, the Bandits lead the Volts 4-1 after five meetings. By absconding away with exactly one required win in the four-game Texas bout, the Bandits are 12-7 as the second-place team behind the Talons in the AUSL standings and have earned a spot at the postseason championship in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Meanwhile, the Volts dropped to 6-13 and will not qualify as third placers but will continue to play for glory in the remaining five games of the regular season.

The Bandits and Volts will return for game two of the Round Rock series, Friday, July 18. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU, and the first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Dell Diamond.