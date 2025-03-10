Bears free agency instant reactions: Drew Dalman, Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett

The first couple of days of the NCAA Tournament are famous for being the least productive days in the American workplace. The unofficial start of NFL free agency might be a close second. All day long, Adam Schefter has been feverishly tweeting one signing after another, and while some teams' fans have wondered when they would begin making moves, fans of the Chicago Bears have had a lot to keep them busy.

The Bears have been the busiest team in the league this offseason, and it's only March 10. They landed the most coveted head coach in Ben Johnson, swung two trades to revamp their interior offensive line with Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, and have already made three splashy signings to keep that momentum going.

No team gets every player they covet, including the Bears. The team was rumored to be close to reuniting with Khalil Mack, but one of the first deals reported on the day was that the three-time All-Pro would be returning to the Chargers on a one-year, $18 million deal. Josh Sweat, another potential pass-rushing target, signed with the Cardinals for four years and $76.4 million.

It's no use lamenting the players that got away, because the Bears have made out pretty well so far. Let's go through their three signings and give some instant reactions.

Bears sign center Drew Dalman for three years, $42 million

If there was one player most Bears fans would have wanted the team to land in free agency, Drew Dalman was the one. Chicago's number one objective this offseason was to remake its offensive line and protect Caleb Williams, and after trading for Jackson and Thuney, the one remaining major need up front was at center.

Coleman Shelton was one of the team's better offensive linemen next year, which is more a statement on the rest of the line than on Shelton himself. Shelton was better than he got credit for, but this is a spot where the Bears really needed to show that they were committed to upgrading.

They did that with Dalman, who is regarded as one of the best pass-blocking centers in the NFL, and certainly the best one available on the free agent market. At $14 million per year, the former Falcon is now the second-highest paid center in the league behind Creed Humphrey, but Bears fans will gladly shell out to ensure Caleb's safety.

Dalman missed time with a high ankle sprain last year, but he's otherwise been very healthy in his other three seasons. The Chicago offensive line was decimated by injuries all year, so with the money they're paying him, they'll need him to be a constant.

Now that the Bears appear to be set at all five starting positions on the O-line, they could theoretically be free to take a shot at Ashton Jeanty if he's available with the 10th pick. They could also still stock up on linemen though, because last year showed that you'll need more than five good ones to get through a 17-game season.

Bears sign DE Dayo Odeyingbo for three years, $48 million

Bears fans would be forgiven for hearing that Ryan Poles signed former Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo for $48 million and saying, "Who?!" I'll admit that I'm not too familiar with his body of work, either.

Here's what Bears fans need to know. Odeyingbo has been in the league for four years. He got limited playing time in his rookie season after being a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt, and has accrued 16 sacks in the three seasons since, with a career high of eight in 2023-24.

Odeyingbo only had three sacks last year, but on the plus side, he's only 25 and hasn't missed a game in three straight years. The Bears had a need for a dependable defensive end after letting DeMarcus Walker go, and of all the options out there, this one straddles the line of not breaking the bank but not cheaping out, either. With Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter and the player we're about to talk about soaking up the attention of opposing offensive lines, Odeyingbo could be freed to live up to his potential.

It's still very likely that the Bears will draft another edge rusher with at least one of their first three picks in the draft. If that happens and Poles finds the right guy, then just like the offensive line, the defensive line can go from a weakness to an area of strength.

Bears sign DT Grady Jarrett for three years, $43.5 million

Many pundits expected the Bears to raid the Falcons for Drew Dalman, but I didn't see anybody talking about them getting Grady Jarrett, too. That's probably because nobody knew that Atlanta would be releasing the 10-year vet and two-time Pro Bowler, but Atlanta's loss is Chicago's gain.

Jarrett has been one of the most reliable interior lineman in the league throughout his career. I remember hoping the Bears would sign Calais Campbell last offseason to get a respected veteran presence on the D-line, but that didn't happen. One year later, they've pulled off a similar move.

Jarrett has played every game in three of the past four seasons, which is right in line with the way Poles seems to be prioritizing durability this offseason. He can also be a great mentor to Dexter, who has begun to come into his own but still has even more room to grow.

Overall impressions of the Bears' first three signings

You have to like the direction that Ryan Poles is going. The Bears flat out did not have enough depth up front last year on either side of the ball, and he's instantly made a concerted effort to correct that. Jarrett is a veteran that is past his prime, but he's still a very solid vet whose impact will go beyond whatever stats he puts up in a Bears uniform.

Dalman and Odeyingbo are both young and could be long-term centerpieces of the team. Odeyingbo is more of a gamble on his upside, but Dalman is a can't-miss signing and a clear declaration that Caleb Williams will be taken care of going forward.

Even beyond the exact names the Bears have brought in, the positions they've addressed with these signings and last week's trades have allowed for maximum draft flexibility. Instead of being obligated to take an offensive lineman with the first pick, now Ashton Jeanty becomes a real possibility. Or they could take another lineman like Armand Membou or Will Campbell. Or they could get another edge rusher like James Pearce or Mike Green. Everything is on the table, so the Bears, for the first time in a long time, can focus on drafting the best player available instead of scrambling to plug a hole with a lesser talent.

This team is in a much better position now than they were a year ago.