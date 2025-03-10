Bears waste no time signing Grady Jarrett immediately after Falcons release

What a Monday it has been in the NFL, as there have been a flurry of moves once the legal tampering window opened up at noon ET. Just before that, the Atlanta Falcons made the shocking moves to release star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett from his contract. This came after the two sides tried to negotiate a new deal, but ultimately, the Falcons decided to move on.

Jarrett had the chance to take his time and explore his options before making a decision on where to play in the 2025 season. Well, one team made sure that he didn't take too long to make a decision, and that's the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jarrett and the Bears agreed to terms on a three-year, $43.5 million contract. $28.5 million on the contract is fully guaranteed.

Grady Jarrett agrees to deal with Bears immediately after Falcons release

One of the most active teams this offseason has been the Bears. With quarterback Caleb Williams entering his second-season and still under his rookie contract, now is the time for the team to add as much talent as possible. The team already made changes to their offensive line, bringing in Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Jarrett's Falcons teammate Drew Dalman to shore up Chicago's interior offensive line.

While offensive line is essentially set, the trenches on defense needed addressing. The team did just that by adding Jarrett to line up next to Montez Sweat. Plus, the team signed Dare Odeyingbo to line up on the opposite edge.

Jarrett is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 35 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 28 defensive stops, nine quarterback hits, and four sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

General manager Ryan Poles has ensured the Bears would have a better roster heading into the 2025 season. Bringing in Jarrett to bolster their defense was a wise one. Now, it's up to head coach Ben Johnson and Williams to help lead the team back to the playoffs in what is a tough NFC North division.